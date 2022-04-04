Cora® Reimagines Period Care with a New Beauty-Inspired Look and Expanded Wellness Portfolio to Make Comfort Accessible for Everyone

Brand continues to grow beyond pads & tampons, offering solutions for every cycle and body

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cora ®, a leading period care and wellness company best known for organic cotton tampons, pads, and liners as well as reusable cups, discs and period underwear, today introduced their new comfort-focused brand look, feel, and identity. In addition to the rebrand, Cora has expanded its portfolio with new wellness products that meet a variety of consumers' needs.

Since Cora launched in 2016, the natural period care category has grown significantly with an abundance of product choices. But, even with so many options, shopping for period care remains an after-thought with most consumers trained to dash in-and-out of the aisle as quickly as possible. With its brand refresh, Cora has unveiled a bold new look inspired by the beauty category that addresses comfort and self-care while imagining a more engaging shopping experience with a modernized color palette and approachable language. Cora also is doubling-down on showing the realness of periods through relatable imagery.

Cora's entire portfolio has been renamed, making the period care items stand out with accessible language that emphasizes the type of comfort each product provides. New product names include: The Comfort Fit TamponTM; ; The Peace-of-Mind PadTM; The Got-You-Covered LinerTM; and The Perfect Fit DiscTM.

"We heard from consumers that being comfortable is a top priority when on their period, yet more than half of people never feel that way[1]," said Dana Cohen, chief marketing officer, Cora. "With our new brand look, Cora is going all-in on comfort, empathy, and belonging, because we believe consumers deserve to be comfortable on their periods."

Cora's broad portfolio of period care products have driven significant growth for the brand. The brand's reusable products are growing 75% year-over-year at retail and are now driving a quarter of the brand's growth[2]. Last year, Cora introduced a reusable menstrual disc, which sold out three times at launch and is now the fastest growing reusable disc in the category[3]. Adding to its period care and wellness line-up, Cora has introduced three new products, available at cora.life and select retailers nationwide:

The Restorative Vulva Balm : a hydrating moisturizer made with non-irritating natural ingredients that relieves vulva dryness and irritation. : a hydrating moisturizer made with non-irritating natural ingredients that relieves vulva dryness and irritation.

The Stay Well Period Patch : a discreet, easy-to-wear herbal body patch with chasteberry extract and black cohosh that provides comfort before and during your period. : a discreet, easy-to-wear herbal body patch with chasteberry extract and black cohosh that provides comfort before and during your period.

The Balancing Boric Acid Suppository : a vaginal suppository that combines boric acid with naturally occurring lactic acid and vitamin C to promote pH balance and protect against irregular odors. a vaginal suppository that combines boric acid with naturally occurring lactic acid and vitamin C to promote pH balance and protect against irregular odors.

"The future of period care goes beyond tampons and pads," said Molly Hayward, co-founder and chief brand officer. "When Cora was founded, we were one of the first brands to bring a fresh, modern look and clean ingredients to period care basics like tampons and pads. Consumers deserve more choices in the period care aisle. At Cora, we're committed to bringing innovative products to manage all types of cycles, comfortably."

About Cora®

Cora is a leading provider of clean period, bladder, and body care products that provide comfort through the uncomfortable. The brand's portfolio includes tampons, pads, and liners made with organic cotton as well as cycle support and reusable options such as cups, disc, and period underwear. With every Cora purchase, the company provides period products and body literacy resources to people who might otherwise go without. Cora has given over 17 million period products to individuals in need around the world, including in the United States, Kenya, India, and Europe. Cora's products are available at Cora.life and at national retailers such as Target, CVS, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons and Amazon. For more information, visit www.cora.life.

Adding to its period care and wellness line-up, Cora has introduced three new products, available at cora.life and select retailers nationwide.

