Computer Aided Technology, Inc. Partners with Onulis to Bring the WRAP to the AM Community

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Aided Technology, Inc. (CATI), the nation's leading provider of product development solutions, 3D printing, scanning and metrology, and Onulis, a company dedicated to solving critical gaps in the additive manufacturing workflow, have partnered to bring the WRAP (Waste Resin Axial Printing) W7500 to the North American market.

While additive manufacturing processes typically produce less waste than traditional methods, certain technologies such as PolyJet, DLP and stereolithography leave users with hazardous waste in the form of liquid resin. The W7500 printer from Onulis solidifies the unused UV resin into solid plastic stock that can be used to produce valuable components, such as jigs and fixtures, via CNC machining, and is safe for disposal.

"As we continue to seek ways to positively impact the environment through our offerings, we identified Onulis as a natural partner based on their extensive background in product development and focus on creating intuitive products that help solve existing needs in the market," said Rich Werneth, CEO of Computer Aided Technology. "We look forward to bringing this revolutionary solution to the industry and showcasing this printer at our booth during the Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference in Chicago."

"The team at CATI brings a knowledgeable and experienced go-to-market vehicle that enables an accelerated adoption for this important eco-minded technology," said Mark Swart, CEO of Onulis. "We chose CATI as partners as they align with our mission to provide technologies that solve workflow gaps and environmental challenges that exist in today's additive manufacturing solutions."

Lessening the impact on the environment and avoiding costs of disposing hazardous waste, the W7500 printer is sure to be a staple in additive manufacturing facilities.

For more information on CATI and its offerings, visit www.cati.com.

About Computer Aided Technology

Since 1992, Computer Aided Technology (CATI) has made it our mission to deliver and support the best product development solutions available. Our portfolio includes solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes, Stratasys, PostProcess, DriveWorks, CAMWorks, and Creaform. We exist so our clients can focus on what they do best – design and manufacture their products. Our clients are experts in developing their products; we are experts in putting technology solutions in place quickly and efficiently and with a consistently high level of quality. From small design firms to Fortune 500 companies, we support thousands of market-leading companies in every niche of product development, design, and manufacturing. Computer Aided Technology has the tools, the experience, the knowledge and the dedication to bring your business vision to reality. Anyone can sell you software or hardware; our goal is to earn the right to be your trusted advisor. For more information, visit us at www.cati.com or call 888-308-2284.

About Onulis

Onulis was built on the mission of solving critical gaps in the additive manufacturing workflow. With an extensive background in product development, our creative team of engineers has a keen focus on bringing to market intuitive products that solve current industrial pain-points. Our knowledgeable, friendly team of experts are here to help you realize world-class performance. For more information, visit us at www.onulis.com or call 650-479-9894.

