Glen Donovan Appointed Vice President of Investor Relations for Sempra

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced that Glen Donovan, currently vice president of development for Sempra Infrastructure's LNG and net-zero solutions business, has been appointed vice president of investor relations for Sempra. Manuela "Nelly" Molina, Sempra's current vice president of investor relations, has been named vice president of audit services effective April 2, 2022.

"Glen's leadership experience across the Sempra family of companies and contributions to sustainable development at our infrastructure business make him a key asset as he returns to take on a critical leadership role at Sempra," said Trevor Mihalik, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Sempra. "In his new role as vice president of investor relations, Glen will help shape how we highlight Sempra's growth and business story to our shareholders to further demonstrate our commitment to a sustainable future."

As vice president of development at Sempra Infrastructure, Donovan oversaw the development of LNG and net-zero opportunities, including exploring existing infrastructure for clean hydrogen production. Donovan previously served as vice president of finance and vice president of project development and structuring for Sempra LNG and held various positions of increasing responsibility at Sempra Renewables, including vice president of business development. In these roles, he was responsible for renewable project finance, mergers and acquisitions, asset management and renewable contract origination.

At Sempra, Donovan has held several corporate finance roles, including director of investor relations, and oversaw the company's planning and analysis functions.

About Sempra

Sempra's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. The Sempra family of companies have 20,000 talented employees who deliver energy with purpose to nearly 40 million consumers. With more than $72 billion in total assets at the end of 2021, the San Diego-based company is the owner of one of the largest energy networks in North America helping some of the world's leading economies move to cleaner sources of energy. The company is helping to advance the global energy transition through electrification and decarbonization in the markets it serves, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra is consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performing culture focused on safety, workforce development and training, and diversity and inclusion. Sempra is the only North American utility sector company included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2022 by Fortune Magazine. For additional information about Sempra, please visit Sempra's website at www.sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra .

