Super Lawyers® Lists Attorney Irwin Zalkin for 2022

SAN DIEGO , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zalkin Law Firm has announced the selection of founding partner and attorney Irwin M. Zalkin to 2022 Super Lawyers®, a trusted legal ranking guide developed through a multiphase selection process. Attorney Zalkin has been long recognized in Super Lawyers®. In the 2022 edition, he was listed for his effective advocacy in San Diego, California in the practice area of "Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff."

Part of Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers® lists no more than 5% of all private practice attorneys in the U.S. in its annual legal guide. It utilizes third-party nomination and two rigorous reviews to select listed lawyers. As such, its selection process is often regarded as a highly competitive, in-depth performance review.

The first review is conducted by the Super Lawyers® research team through independent research. Candidates are evaluated on a dozen categories of professional achievement, some of which include:

Settlements and verdicts

Representative clients

Special licenses and certifications

Awards and accolades

Pro bono work

The second review is the peer review, or the Blue Ribbon Review. In this step, a panel of top-rated lawyers reevaluates the candidates. Each panelist focuses on reevaluating candidates within their own areas of practice. This ensures that each listed lawyer is respected by their peers.

A staunch advocate for sexual abuse survivors, Attorney Zalkin has long been regarded for his groundbreaking representation. He has taken on and won complex sex abuse and assault cases against the Catholic Church, Boy Scouts of America, Jehovah's Witnesses, colleges and universities, and more.

Congratulations to Attorney Zalkin on earning a listing in 2022 Super Lawyers®! His first listing was all the way back in the 2008 edition. He was listed again in 2011 and 2012, then in every edition since 2014. He is also recognized by Martindale-Hubbell, The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, and the Public Justice Foundation, among others.

As one of the nation's most trusted sexual abuse law firms, The Zalkin Law Firm has won millions of dollars in compensation for survivors in California, New York, and nationwide. It has secured historic global settlements in high-profile cases against the world's most powerful organizations and institutions, as well. No matter the complexity, no matter the scale of the coverup, its attorney team is equipped to uncover the truth and fight for accountability in single- and multi-victim cases. Learn more at https://www.zalkin.com/. To find out more about Super Lawyers®, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/.

