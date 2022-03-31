Savvas Learning Company Named a New Jersey Top Workplace for 2022

Leading national learning solutions provider recognized for its commitment to a people-first culture

PARAMUS, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, announced today that for the second year in a row it has been named a top workplace in New Jersey.

Headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, Savvas Learning Company was named to New Jersey’s 2022 Top Workplaces list, which showcases strong workplace environments and highlights companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission. (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, Savvas was named to New Jersey's 2022 Top Workplaces list, published in partnership by NJ.com, The Star-Ledger, and Jersey's Best, and produced by Energage, an employee engagement technology company. New Jersey's Top Workplaces list showcases strong workplace environments and highlights companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"Savvas this month is celebrating its third anniversary of becoming an independent company. I am so proud that in such a short period of time we have succeeded in building an inclusive, caring workplace culture in which our employees feel inspired, engaged, and valued," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "This award reflects our ongoing commitment to our employees, our greatest assets. Each and every one of them is vital to fulfilling our mission of helping all students achieve their full potential."

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by Energage, showcases organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture through national and regional award programs. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys.

Last month, Savvas earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, which recognizes companies nationally for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business. The company also previously received the Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence award, which honors outstanding women-led businesses, as well as 2021 Top Workplace awards for New Jersey, Arizona, and Chicago.

Organizations named as a 2022 New Jersey Top Workplace were selected based on anonymous survey responses from their employees on 15 aspects of workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, and leadership.

"Top Workplaces recognition shows that a company has built a strong connection with its employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Because employees feel genuinely appreciated, they become invested in their company's mission. That's why it's important for companies to be intentional about a people-first culture. It drives commitment and performance."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To explore a career at Savvas, visit Savvas.com/Careers .

