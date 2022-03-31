KLAR Partners Funds make first investment in Germany: KLAR joins NWT Group as growth partner to build Germany's leading service provider for the solar industry

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds advised by KLAR Partners Limited ("KLAR Partners" or "KLAR") have signed an agreement to invest as growth partner in NWT Group, one of Germany's leading service providers for the solar industry.

NWT Group was established to help accelerate Germany's transition towards renewable energy. NWT Group provides best-in-class design and procurement services for a broad installer network in the German rooftop solar market. In 2021, NWT Group achieved sales of more than EUR 50 million.

The investment in NWT Group is in line with KLAR's strategy to invest in companies operating in business services and industrial technology within growing markets. Growth in the German solar market is expected to accelerate and KLAR's extensive digital expertise will support NWT Group in streamlining processes and enabling scalability to meet this increasing demand.

"The partnership sees KLAR entering the ownership structure alongside Founder and Co-CEO. We are proud to be chosen as a partner to accelerate the growth of one of the key players in driving environmentally friendly and independent energy generation in Europe", said Florian Bandel, KLAR Team Leader.

About NWT Group

NWT Group is a leading service provider in German rooftop solar, and offers best-in-class design and procurement services for a broad installer network. The business has approximately 50 employees and is headquartered in Germany. The company benefits from close customer relationships in a high-growth market contributing to European energy independence. In 2021, the Group delivered more than EUR 50 million of sales.

About KLAR Partners

KLAR Partners is a European private equity firm focused on investments in companies operating in business services and industrial technology. The companies in which KLAR invests each have an annual turnover of approximately EUR 50-500m and are headquartered in the DACH, Nordics and Benelux regions. With investment professionals located in London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, and Brussels, together with a broad international network in the industry, KLAR has a proven business model to support, develop and grow companies. KLAR's senior professionals have worked together for many years and have more than 50 years of combined investment experience in KLAR's industry-specific and geographical focus area. KLAR Partners is a signatory of United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

