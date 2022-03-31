FLOTEK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

HOUSTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Flotek Industries, Inc.)
Flotek Industries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Flotek Industries, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"In 2021 we focused on strengthening the fundamentals of our business to emerge as a stronger organization primed for metamorphic opportunities in 2022 and beyond. I am extremely proud of our progress building collaborative partnerships to enhance the energy industry's delivery of responsible energy production through our sustainable chemistry technology and digital analytics solutions. This focus resulted in a long-term contract, subject to shareholder approval, valued at over $2B in revenues over the next decade with a leader in North American hydraulic fracturing services, ProFrac. Our flawless execution culture contributed to our success in achieving a zero total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and zero non-productive time (NPT) for our customers," said John W. Gibson, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"Flotek now stands as an operationally efficient organization positioned for profitable, long-term growth with a team poised to execute on our mission of delivering solutions that reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land and people."

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Consolidated Revenues: Flotek generated fourth quarter 2021 consolidated revenue of $12.2 million, up 20% from $10.2 million in the third quarter, and generally flat compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter 2020. The sequential improvement was driven by increased activity with domestic and international energy chemistry customers.
  • Consolidated Cost of Goods Sold: In 2021, the company changed its presentation of the Consolidated Statement of Operations to better differentiate costs of goods sold from other operational costs. Segment sales, marketing and research and development costs are now included in selling, general and administrative expenses discussed below. Cost of goods sold ("COGS") for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.1 million versus $4.0 million for the third quarter 2021 and $23.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in costs between third and fourth quarter 2021 is affected by the net impact of a $7.6 million release of terpene purchase commitment in the third quarter. Year-over-year fourth quarter costs are down as 2020 included a $9.4 million accrual for the terpene purchase commitment.
  • Selling, General & Administrative Expenses: Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $5.8 million compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter, and $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 expenses were higher by $0.8 million in costs associated with the restructuring of the sales force supporting chemistry technology as well as certain severance and performance compensation charges. Additionally, third quarter 2021 expenses were benefited by one-time employee retention credits of approximately $0.9 million.
  • Net Income/Loss: The Company recorded a net loss of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter 2021 and a net income of $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 which represents a loss of $0.22 per basic/diluted share and an income of $0.01 per basic/diluted share, respectively. The company recognized a net loss of $17.7 million, or a loss of $0.30 per basic/diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change in sequential results is primarily impacted by an $8.1 million goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter and a $7.6 million release of terpene purchase commitments in third quarter 2021. Year-over-year results reflect the effect of $9.4 million in terpene expense reserve included in 2020 results in conjunction with the current year goodwill impairment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2021 was a loss of $5.7 million, an 10% improvement from the third quarter 2021 loss of $6.3 million, and a 16% improvement from the fourth quarter 2020 loss of $6.8 million. Chemistry Technology contributed $1.1 million in sequential improvement which was partially offset by losses in the Data Analytics segment and slight increases in R&D spending. Year-over-year results were impacted by chemistry technology earnings and reductions in compensation costs totaling $1.6 million and partially offset by losses in the Data Analytics segment.

FY 2021

  • For the full-year 2021, Flotek generated revenue of $43.3 million, which is a decrease of 19% from full year 2020 consolidated revenues of $53.1 million. The decrease in revenue is primarily driven by the loss of revenue associated with M&A activity impacting two significant energy chemistry customers as well as a $3.5 million reduction in terpene sales.
  • Full-year 2021 COGS were $40 million which is a 51% decline from the previous year. The decline includes the net impact of $19 million related to the terpene purchase commitment in 2020 and release of an associated liability of $7.6 million in 2021. 2020 COGS also included $9.6 million in aggregate product rationalization expense. Further, the 2021 COGS reflects a decline in revenue and continued cost savings initiatives primarily in facilities and personnel costs.
  • Full-year SG&A expenses for 2021 were $20.2 million which is an 11% improvement from the prior year. The year-over-year reduction is primarily attributable to reductions in compensation costs and are partially offset by an increase in non-recurring legal fees related to litigation and investigations.
  • Net loss improved by $105.9 million, or 78% for the year ended December 31, 2021, versus the same period in 2020. The improvement is primarily a result of reductions of expenses for SG&A, lower research and development, and personnel costs and lower impairment charges for 2021. Previously recorded impairments in 2020 totaled $81.7 million versus the $8.1 million goodwill impairment in 2021.
  • Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA loss was $25.1 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $26.2 million for the full-year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and equivalents of $11.5 million which were impacted by operating losses during the year. Flotek also had $4.8 million in Payroll Protection Program loans outstanding. The Company has applied for forgiveness for its PPP loans and has received an extension of the loan maturity date from April 15, 2022 to April 5, 2025, reducing the current portion of long term debt from $4.8 million to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Chemistry Technologies Segment

Fourth quarter 2021 sales revenues for Chemistry Technologies were $11.6 million, representing a 23% increase from the third quarter 2021 and a 7% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Chemistry Technologies recognized full-year 2021 revenues of $38.9 million which is a 23% decrease in year-over-year activity. The decrease is primarily the result of the loss of revenue associated with two major energy customers during the second quarter of 2021 as a result of market consolidation in the Permian Basin.

Highlights from the quarter include:

  • Energy Chemistry revenue improved 32% quarter on quarter, outpacing the market and indicating market share growth.
  • Energy Chemistry revenue generated from domestic accounts grew 34%, while international accounts grew by 24% quarter on quarter, demonstrating the continued emphasis on improving customer concentration and revenue diversification.

Data Analytics Segment

Data Analytics recognized fourth quarter 2021 sales revenue of $0.6 million which is a 27% decrease from the third quarter 2021 and a 53% decline from fourth quarter 2020. In the fourth quarter, the company impaired the remaining $8.1 million in remaining goodwill for the segment.

Highlights include:

  • Appointed James A. Silas, Ph.D. as interim President of Data Analytics, effective December 09, 2021. Mr. Silas also retains his previous role as Senior Vice President of Research & Innovation.
  • Developed a new line of Verax analyzers for the international market and obtained the necessary certifications for usage in hazardous locations internationally.
  • Launched the Advanced Interface Detection Algorithm system, or AIDA, a new patent-pending application that uses advanced machine learning algorithms to enable pipeline operators to cut batches using real time detection of batch interfaces without the need for additional sampling or chemometric modeling.

Conference Call Details

Flotek will host a conference call on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST) to discuss its fourth quarter results for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Participants may access the call through Flotek's website at www.flotekind.com under "Webcasts'' or by telephone at 1-844-835-9986 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc. creates solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land and people.  A technology-driven, specialty green chemistry and data company, Flotek helps customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets improve their Environmental, Social, and Governance performance. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing products for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use.  Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and green chemistry technologies.  Flotek serves downstream, midstream, and upstream customers, both domestic and international.  Flotek is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK."  For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.

Forward -Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding Flotek Industries, Inc.'s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects.  Words such as will, continue, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this press release.  Although forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management.  Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements.  Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact the company are set forth in the Company's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K (including, without limitation, in the "Risk Factors" section thereof), and in the Company's other SEC filings and publicly available documents.  Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.  The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect, any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this press release.

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)



December 31,


2021


2020

ASSETS




Current assets:




     Cash and cash equivalents

$                         11,534


$                         38,660

     Restricted cash

1,790


664

     Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $659
          and $1,316 at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,
          respectively

13,297


11,764

     Inventories, net

9,454


11,837

     Income taxes receivable

22


403

     Other current assets

3,740


3,127

     Assets held for sale

2,762


          Total current assets

42,599


66,455

Property and equipment, net

5,296


9,087

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,041


2,320

Goodwill


8,092

Deferred tax assets, net

279


223

Other long-term assets

29


33

TOTAL ASSETS

$                         50,244


$                         86,210

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




     Accounts payable

$                            7,616


$                            5,787

     Accrued liabilities

8,996


18,275

     Income taxes payable

4


21

     Interest payable

82


34

     Current portion of operating lease liabilities

602


636

     Current portion of finance lease liabilities

41


60

     Current portion of long-term debt

1,436


4,048

          Total current liabilities

18,777


28,861

Deferred revenue, long-term

91


117

Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,779


8,348

Long-term finance lease liabilities

53


96

Long-term debt

3,352


1,617

TOTAL LIABILITIES

30,052


39,039

Commitments and contingencies (See Note 15)




Stockholders' equity:




     Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; no
          shares issued and outstanding


     Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized;
          79,483,837 shares issued and 73,461,203 shares outstanding at
          December 31, 2021; 78,669,414 shares issued and 73,088,494
          shares outstanding at December 31, 2020

8


8

     Additional paid-in capital

363,417


359,721

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

81


(19)

     Accumulated deficit

(309,214)


(278,688)

     Treasury stock, at cost; 6,022,634 and 5,580,920 shares at December
          31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(34,100)


(33,851)

          Total stockholders' equity

20,192


47,171

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$                         50,244


$                         86,210

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2021


12/31/2021


12/31/2020











Revenue

$     12,154


$      12,106


$      10,179


$            43,268


$         53,141

Cost of goods sold

13,131


23,012


4,022


40,012


81,814

Gross profit (loss)

(977)


(10,906)


6,157


3,256


(28,673)

Operating costs and expenses:










     Selling, general, and administrative

5,792


5,059


4,092


20,166


22,763

     Depreciation and amortization

218


235


233


1,011


3,412

     Research and development

1,342


1,540


1,186


5,537


7,213

     (Gain) loss on disposal of property and
      equipment

(39)


(2)


14


(94)


(94)

     Impairment of goodwill

8,092




8,092


11,706

     Impairment of property and equipment and
     intangible assets





69,975

          Total operating costs and expenses

28,536


29,844


5,525


34,712


114,975

Income (loss) from operations

(16,382)


(17,738)


632


(31,456)


(143,648)

Other income (expense):










     Paycheck protection plan loan forgiveness




881


     Interest expense

(25)


(20)


(18)


(78)


(60)

     Other income (expense) , net

149


179


(102)


87


1,079

          Total other income (expense), net

124


159


(120)


890


1,019

Income (loss) before income taxes

(16,258)


(17,579)


512


(30,566)


(142,629)

     Income tax (expense) benefit

70


(102)


(3)


40


6,179

Net Income (loss)

$    (16,188)


$     (17,681)


509


$          (30,526)


$      (136,450)











Loss per common share:









     Basic

$        (0.22)


$         (0.30)


$          0.01


$               (0.42)


$            (2.00)

     Diluted

$        (0.22)


$         (0.30)


$          0.01


$               (0.42)


$            (2.00)











Weighted average common shares:










     Weighted average common shares used in
          computing basic loss per common share

73,423


59,058


69,324


73,361


68,312

     Weighted average common shares used in
           computing diluted loss per common share

73,423


59,058


70,176


73,361


68,312

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Years ended December 31,


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




     Net loss

$            (30,526)


$          (136,450)

          Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




               Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(808)


2,716

               Depreciation and amortization

1,011


3,412

               Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries

(127)


652

               Inventory purchase commitment provision and settlement

(7,633)


9,402

               Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

623


12,261

               Impairment of goodwill

8,092


11,706

               Impairment of right-of-use assets


7,434

               Impairment of property and equipment


30,178

               Impairment of intangible assets


32,363

               Gain on sale of assets

(94)


(561)

               Non-cash lease expense

279


356

               Stock compensation expense

3,757


3,044

               Deferred income tax benefit

(56)


(187)

               Paycheck protection plan loan forgiveness

(881)


               Changes in current assets and liabilities:




                    Accounts receivable

(1,406)


3,556

                    Inventories

1,760


3,955

                    Income taxes receivable

381


182

                    Other current assets

(613)


1,026

                    Other long-term assets

4


(16)

                    Accounts payable

1,829


(12,323)

                    Accrued liabilities

(1,463)


(20,662)

                    Income taxes payable

(17)


84

                    Interest payable

48


34

     Net cash used in operating activities

(25,840)


(47,838)

Cash flows from investing activities:




     Capital expenditures

(39)


(1,425)

     Proceeds from sale of business


9,907

     Proceeds from sale of assets

151


109

     Purchase of JP3, net of cash acquired


(26,284)

     Abandonment of patents and other intangible assets


(8)

  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

112


(17,701)

Cash flows from financing activities:




     Payment for contingent consideration


(1,200)

     Proceeds from paycheck protection plan loan


4,788

     Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees

(390)


(253)

     Proceeds from issuance of stock

80


462

     Payments for finance leases

(62)


(70)

  Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(372)


3,727

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

100


(102)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(26,000)


(61,914)

     Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

38,660


100,575

     Restricted cash at the beginning of period

664


663

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

39,324


101,238

     Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

11,534


38,660

     Restricted cash at the end of period

1,790


664

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$             13,324


$              39,324

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items and Non-Cash Items Impacting Earnings

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


12/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2021


12/31/2021


12/31/2020











Net Income (Loss)

$    (16,188)


$     (17,681)


$           509


$          (30,526)


$      (136,450)

     Interest expense

25


20


18


78


60

     Interest income


(10)


(1)


(9)


(473)

     Income tax (benefit) expense

(70)


102


3


(40)


(6,179)

     Depreciation and amortization

218


235


233


1,011


3,412

     Impairment of goodwill

8,092




8,092


11,706

     Impairment of property and  equipment and
     intangible assets





69,975

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(7,923)


(17,334)


762


(21,394)


(57,949)

     Stock compensation expense

1,090


833


960


3,757


3,045

     Severance and retirement

354


334


11


1,344


3,848

     Inventory write downs





11,858

     Terpene purchase commitment


9,436


(7,633)


(7,633)


9,436

     M&A transaction costs

(107)


(371)


(401)


(565)


3,346

     Inventory step-up

21


108


(78)


23


344

     (Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(39)


(2)


14


(94)


(94)

     Gain on lease termination





(576)

     PPP loan forgiveness




(881)


     Employee retention credit



(927)


(2,851)


     COVID-19 related costs


202




202

     Non-Recurring professional fees

950


2


993


2,996


338

     Winter storm (natural disaster)




199


Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$      (5,654)


$       (6,792)


$       (6,299)


$          (25,099)


$        (26,202)


(1) Management believes that adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and the three months ended September 30, 2021, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods.  Management views the expenses noted above to be outside of the Company's normal operating results.  Management analyses operating results without the impact of the above items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and cash flow from continuing operations, and to establish operational goals.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flotek-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301514400.html

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.