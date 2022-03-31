Appraisal Institute Reinstated as Sponsor of The Appraisal Foundation

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Appraisal Foundation today announced the Board of Trustees voted to reinstate the Appraisal Institute as an Appraisal Sponsor of The Appraisal Foundation.

The Appraisal Foundation is the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession. The organization sets the Congressionally-authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers, and provides voluntary guidance on recognized valuation methods and techniques for all valuation professionals, including personal property appraisers and business valuation. This work advances the profession by ensuring appraisals are independent, impartial, and objective. appraisalfoundation.org (PRNewsfoto/The Appraisal Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"I am pleased the Appraisal Institute is rejoining The Appraisal Foundation as a Sponsor," said The Appraisal Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Randall Kopfer. "Our organizations share a commitment to protecting the public trust in the appraisal profession, and I look forward to our renewed partnership. The Appraisal Foundation's work would not be possible without our Sponsors. I thank all of them for their continued guidance and support of the Foundation."

"The Appraisal Institute is very pleased to rejoin TAF as a Sponsor during this exciting and challenging time for the valuation profession," said Appraisal Institute President Jody Bishop, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS. "Returning as a Sponsor allows our organization to immediately strengthen its ongoing collaboration with TAF in recent years and to amplify our joint efforts with other key stakeholders now and for years to come."

The Appraisal Foundation now has fourteen Sponsors, including the Appraisal Institute. These Sponsors provide professional input to the Foundation's Board of Trustees and the two technical boards charged with maintaining the standards and qualifications of the appraisal profession.

BACKGROUND: The Appraisal Foundation is congressionally-authorized to set standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers. It is governed by a Board of Trustees which oversees two additional boards, the Appraisal Standards Board and the Appraiser Qualifications Board, responsible for writing the standards and qualifications respectively.

