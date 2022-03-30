Remix Therapeutics Announces Publication on Reprogramming RNA Processing

Highlights Potential for Novel RNA-Targeted Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the publication of an article titled "Reprogramming RNA Processing: An Emerging Therapeutic Landscape," in the peer-reviewed journal Trends in Pharmacological Sciences. The article, co-authored by Christopher R. Neil, Ph.D., Anant A. Agrawal, Ph.D., and colleagues at Remix Therapeutics, provides an overview of RNA processing events and the role they play in gene regulation, with a particular focus on the therapeutic opportunities that have emerged within this landscape. The article can be accessed here.

"At Remix, we are leading the development of a new wave of medicines that seek to target RNA processing to achieve therapeutic activity against targets that are difficult to drug," said Zaven Kaprielian, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Remix Therapeutics. "Our REMaster platform allows us to systematically target discrete RNA processing events. We are delighted to have this exciting therapeutic approach highlighted in this review."

The paper's authors noted that, "As knowledge around these regulatory processes continues to evolve alongside advances in RNA-based platforms and technologies, it is likely that an ever-increasing set of diseases will become accessible for the development of a new wave of therapeutics."

About Remix Therapeutics

emix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

