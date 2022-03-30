J.S. Held Adds Intangible Asset Expertise with the Acquisition of Ocean Tomo

The combination of J.S. Held and Ocean Tomo uniquely presents experts on complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk.

JERICHO, N.Y. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held, a global consulting firm, announced today that it has acquired Ocean Tomo LLC, an expert advisory firm specialized in Intellectual Property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes.

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices throughout the United States. Ocean Tomo's team is composed of industry-leading experts in IP and intangible asset valuations and disputes, financial forensics, risk and regulatory compliance, patent analytics, investment advisory, innovation management consulting, and transaction brokerage.

"The addition of Ocean Tomo strengthens our ability to address the unique needs of organizations around the world facing high-stakes situations involving intellectual property and other intangible assets," said Jonathon C. Held, Chief Executive Officer of J.S. Held. "We are very excited about this partnership, which brings more than 80 of the most well-respected professionals in the industry to our firm."

Collectively, Ocean Tomo's experts have completed more than 1,000 engagements across a wide diversity of industry segments. They have consulted and provided expert testimony in some of the highest profile IP matters over the past two decades – spanning state, federal, and international courts. Their clients include businesses, law firms, investors, artists, designers, creators, researchers, educational institutions, and government agencies.

"We are thrilled to join J.S. Held. Together we can uniquely provide integrated technical, scientific, and financial expertise to our clients," said James E. Malackowski, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Tomo. "The diverse skills and experience of J.S. Held's experts allows us to address complex matters involving tangible and intangible assets. Importantly, J.S. Held shares our core values for excellence and professional development, making for a strong and exciting partnership."

Ocean Tomo employee shareholders have invested into J.S. Held as part of the announced transaction. J.S. Held's acquisition provides an exit for Ocean Tomo institutional investors Bow River Capital (Denver) and Sinofaith IP Group (Shanghai). "Facilitating the growth of market leaders is a key part of Bow River's investment strategy, and we are especially pleased with the outcome at Ocean Tomo," said Bo Sutton, a Director at Bow River. "We are extremely proud of our successful partnership with Ocean Tomo and believe the team is well positioned for continued success as part of J.S. Held."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Ocean Tomo in connection with the transaction. Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP served as legal counsel to Ocean Tomo. Vedder Price served as legal counsel to Ocean Tomo executives. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP advised J.S. Held in connection with the transaction.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a specialized global consulting firm whose professionals serve as trusted, expert advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events that demand urgent attention, exceptional knowledge, staunch integrity, and clear-cut analysis and advice. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of technical, scientific, financial, and technology advisory services that enable clients across the spectrum of industries to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations with precise analysis, reliable insights, and confidence.

About Ocean Tomo

Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes. Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage. Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker dealer.

