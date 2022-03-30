IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first-ever Atwell Suites opens in Miami

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and Sunview Companies officially opened the world's first Atwell Suites property with the 90-room Atwell Suites Miami Brickell. The dual-branded hotel is in Miami's bustling Brickell neighborhood and situated on the top floors of the building shared with the Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell, which opened in March 2021.

Atwell Suites is IHG Hotel & Resorts' newest brand in the all-suites upper-midscale category, created to fill a growing need in the hospitality space for design and space that supports longer stays and easily transitions between business and leisure. The first-ever Atwell Suites hotel opening in Miami brings a new kind of all-suite accommodations to the coastal metropolis – with a modern and fresh aesthetic where guests can recharge, connect, and easily immerse themselves in the destination.

Voted as one of the "coolest neighborhoods in the world," Brickell is famous for world-class dining, arts, and entertainment. Whether traveling for business or leisure, a stay at Atwell Suites Miami Brickell makes discovery easy with proximity to the city's best shopping, nightlife, restaurants, and attractions, as well as the Port of Miami, FTX Arena, and Miami Metro rail.

Guests of Atwell Suites are invited to see more, be more and do more which is enabled by:

Flexible and Enriching Spaces including thoughtfully designed suites which easily flex between work and rest, a counter-height desk and chair, in-room wet bar, and spacious bathroom. The spacious lobby includes huddle areas and public coworking spaces to stay productive and lounge areas to wind down. A signature scent featuring bamboo & green moss rounds out a welcoming atmosphere.

Food & Drink to Start & End the Day with a great complimentary breakfast when the sun's coming up, and an inviting bar with shareable small plates for when the evening's getting started. The lobby also features a 24/7 complimentary beverage station with fresh, grind-and-brew espresso and lattes, along with still or sparkling water.

Surprising touches that inspire Genuine Connections such as conversation starter coasters at the bar, a curated playlist with an eclectic mix of up-and-coming artists across all genres from indie pop-rock to folk music, and monthly themed events that bring guests together.

Karen Gilbride, VP Global avid hotels and Atwell Suites said: "IHG Hotels & Resorts is excited to open the world's first Atwell Suites. This offering was created to be a stylish, design-forward brand that has been absent in the rapidly growing all-suites segment. Designed alongside our Owner Advisory Board and with deep-rooted consumer insights on what guests need in this space, we are confident we created something that will impress guests, investors, and future owners. We look forward to seeing the success of Atwell Suites Miami Brickell and opening more properties across the U.S."

Pedro Villar, Lead Developer, Sunview Companies added: "The Atwell Suites all-suite design concept is the perfect complement to the Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell. Atwell Suites' guests will be able to enjoy all that both brands have to offer under one roof, along with spacious suites and spectacular views of the city, a high-rise bar, and more. This offering is one that Miami has yet to see, and we are excited to be the first. We believe in the strength of the Atwell Suites proposition and can't wait to welcome guests into our new hotel."

The Atwell Suites portfolio will consist of both new-builds and conversion properties in a variety of primary, secondary, and tertiary markets. There are currently 22 hotels in the pipeline across the U.S., with an additional two anticipated to open in 2022. One will be a prototypical new construction hotel in in Denver, Colo. and the other will be a conversion in Austin, Texas.

About Atwell Suites

The newest all-suites brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts, Atwell Suites was designed for guests who are not simply booking a room, but seeking opportunities to discover, learn and grow as they travel. Atwell Suites properties will offer all-studio suites featuring distinct zones for living and sleeping, a comfortable and inviting public area with flexible spaces for working or socializing, a complimentary daily hot breakfast, and an evening bar serving sharable small plates. The brand is currently available for franchising in the U.S., with consideration for both new build construction and conversion properties. To learn more about the Atwell Suites brand, visit atwellsuites.com.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 17 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

