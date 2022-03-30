Cardless and LATAM to Launch LATAM Airlines Credit Card in North America

The Bay Area Fintech Company and the Latinamerican Airline Group Announce Partnership to Expand Services for North American Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based financial technology firm, Cardless, Inc, and LATAM Airlines Group S.A. partner to create, distribute and market a new co-branded United States credit card program for avid American travelers. Specific benefits of the new LATAM Airlines Credit Card program, along with availability for applications, will be announced later this year.

"We are beyond thrilled to be joining forces with LATAM in our first foray into travel rewards credit cards," said Michael Spelfogel, President and Co-Founder of Cardless. "Moving beyond entertainment and leisure, travel rewards are an absolute necessity in the 21st century – a fact that the isolation of the past two years has only intensified. We can't wait to help LATAM reward their customers with tangible benefits that bring people across the world back together."

Cardless cards offer a number of features designed for digital native consumers, both in terms of security and easy access. New users will easily be able to apply for a Cardless card using their smartphone, and the virtual card will be delivered to their mobile wallet in seconds. The physical card will carry no card number, in order to protect the user from fraud – should the digital-only number become compromised, users will be able to receive a new number through the Cardless mobile app.

"We strive to continuously improve our customer experience and this new partnership seeks to offer more options for accumulating miles through a simpler and more intuitive digital experience. Fintech companies are pioneers in adaptability and flexibility with the end-user in mind, and the LATAM Airlines Credit Card program exemplifies this.", said Paola Peñarete, Vice President of Sales for North America, Caribbean, Mexico, and Asia, LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM Group currently offers travelers the opportunity to join LATAM Pass, one of the largest airline loyalty programs in the world with over 40 million members to date. LATAM Pass members can join the waitlist to become one of the first to apply for the LATAM Cardless credit card program.

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A

LATAM is based in Santiago, Chile, offering nonstop flights between Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Orlando in the United States, and key destinations in South America. LATAM's international codeshare partners add even more opportunities for U.S. customers to earn and redeem miles for global travel.

About Cardless, Inc.

Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmeierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of co-brand credit card product development. Cardless has raised $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves.

