California Strawberries Kicks Off its First-Ever Jingle Contest

Winner of the 'Love, Strawberries' Jingle Contest to Receive $10,000

WATSONVILLE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Strawberries kicks off peak season with the launch of its national 'Love, Strawberries' Jingle Contest. Starting April 1, 2022 through April 22, 2022, aspiring musicians and strawberry enthusiasts alike are encouraged to write, record and post their original 45-second jingle masterpieces highlighting the love people have for the famous heart-shaped berry via social media. California Strawberries will award one talented winner $10,000 plus an all-expense-paid trip for two to California.

'Love, Strawberries' launched in February as a new, year-long campaign platform inspired by the love and the care the heart-healthy berry provides. By design, the campaign taps into and celebrates the love that consumers have for this vibrant, sweet and juicy berry, and the millions of ways people enjoy them every day. The 'Love, Strawberries' Jingle Contest aims to elevate the reputation of California Strawberries, while aspiring to reach new iconic standards within pop culture.

"We are reaching new heights in 2022 with the launch of the first-ever strawberry jingle contest," said Chris Christian, Senior Vice President of the California Strawberry Commission. "We are excited about this year's Love, Strawberries campaign designed to simply remind people of the extraordinary care that goes into growing and harvesting one of the healthiest and most versatile fruits to eat."

California Strawberries encourages all to participate and be a part of the journey to create the next recognizable and nostalgic tune of our generation.

Contestants can enter the contest by posting their composed jingles on Instagram and Twitter, tagging @castrawberries and using #StrawberriesContest. The entry period officially begins at 08:00:00 AM PST on April 1, 2022, and ends at 5:59:59 PM PST on April 22, 2022. The winner will be announced on May 6, across all social media platforms. For more information on rules and eligibility to enter the jingle contest, please visit the contest landing page on https://www.californiastrawberries.com/love-strawberries-jingle-contest/.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STRAWBERRY COMMISSION

The California Strawberry Commission represents more than 300 strawberry farmers, shippers, and processors, all working together to advance strawberry farming for the future of our land and people. Commission programs create opportunities for success through groundbreaking programs focused on workforce training, strawberry production research, and nutrition research. Through science-based information and education, it delivers the good news about sustainable farming practices that benefit the health of people, farms, and communities.

