On Wednesday, March 30: Jersey Mike's Donates ALL Sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

MANASQUAN, N.J., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, March 30, Jersey Mike's Subs is giving a full day's sales — expected to be over $10 million — to charity. It's the sub company's 12th Annual Day of Giving when more than 2,000 Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants nationwide will donate 100 percent of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs. (View/download b-roll)

Day of Giving is the culmination of Jersey Mike's Month of Giving fundraising campaign in March, helping local athletes across the U.S. attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla.

"Every four years, dedicated athletes come together to compete at the Special Olympics USA Games," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO. "Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 30, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike's Subs locations will be donated to help raise up these athletes."

Customers are invited to celebrate in-store or place takeout orders through the website or Jersey Mike's app. Delivery is available through Jersey Mike's app or third-party delivery partners.

The more you order, the more Jersey Mike's gives. Proceeds from every single sale this Wednesday, including subs, chips, drinks, and catering orders, go to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state Programs attending the USA Games.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $47 million for local charities.

For more information, visit: www.jerseymikes.com/mog

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." Visit jerseymikes.com.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Jersey Mike's Subs is the Presenting Partner and the event is hosted by Disney. More than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country's most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week. Visit www.2022USAGames.org.

