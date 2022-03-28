Nate Coughran Joins Capital Square as Executive Vice President of Finance and Revenue

RICHMOND, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, announced today that Nate Coughran has joined the firm as executive vice president of finance and revenue.

"Nate Coughran brings an exceptional level of expertise to Capital Square's finance team as executive vice president of finance and revenue, a new position in the firm," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "With over $500 million in new real estate developments and a goal of $2 billion in new acquisitions this year, Nate will help the management team maximize the firm's capital and financial resourses to get the maximum bang for our buck. We are thrilled to have Nate join Capital Square's executive management team."

Prior to joining Capital Square, Nate served as vice president of finance at Winstanley Enterprises, a real estate investment and development firm based in Boston. During his four years with the firm, he was responsible for sourcing debt for all new acquisitions and developments, leading the underwriting and analysis on all new deals, assisting in the structuring and capitalization of joint-venture partnerships with large institutional investors, and overseeing the monthly cash flow forecasting, analysis and quarterly investor reporting for each asset.

While at Winstanley, Coughran played a key role in the approximately $200 million acquisition of a 23-grocery store anchored, value-add portfolio. Coughran was closely involved in raising debt and equity from institutional investors, restructuring the complex leases, and ultimately successfully stabilizing and disposing of the portfolio within 12 months. He was also involved in the development of numerous real estate projects,, including a ground-up life science facility in Connecticut for more than $250 million.

Coughran previously served in similar executive capacities at Gladstone Commercial (Nasdaq: GOOD), a publicly traded REIT focused on industrial and office properties, and The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a real estate investment manager with $33 billion in assets under management. Coughran began his career in the audit group at Ernst & Young, where he focused on financial institutions. He was also the co-founder of Wisdify, where he developed a subscription-based, online learning marketplace focused on financial modeling and analytics, which he later successfully sold.

Coughran earned his master's degree in finance and accounting from Boston College. He obtained a bachelor's degree in finance from Brigham Young University–Idaho.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds and a real estate investment trust for tax deferral and exclusion. The firm has completed more than $4.9 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

