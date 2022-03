Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the second quarter ended February 28, 2022, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What: The Greenbrier Companies Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com. To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "8138307" Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets.

