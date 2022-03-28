BALLY'S RELEASES ROUND 2 PREDICTOR GAME TO DELIGHT COLLEGE HOOPS PRIZE SEEKERS

With March Madness brackets busted for all, there is still a chance remaining to win the $100K in guaranteed prizes

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Interactive, the digital gaming unit of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), today unveiled 'Bally Bracket: $100K Overtime,' a free-to-play game that allows fans to make predictions on the final two rounds of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.

The predictor game is free to play this week at ballyplay.com, with entries allowed up to 12:00pm EDT on Saturday, April 2. It gives fans one last opportunity to compete for the $100,000 in guaranteed prizes featured in Bally Bracket.

A new bracket game this year, Bally Bracket offered an eye-popping $100 million grand prize for any perfect bracket. All brackets busted one day into the tournament when perennial powerhouse and No. 2 seed Kentucky lost to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's on March 17. Many are calling the six-point overtime loss one of the biggest upsets in tournament history.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Bally Bracket will award $100,000 in cash prizes, given out at random and in the following increments: (i) one $50,000 winner; (ii) one $25,000 winner; (iii) two $10,000 winners; and (iv) one $5,000 winner. Those who play this week's Bracket 'Overtime' round get rewarded with entries toward this prize pool for each correctly-predicted outcome.

"We wanted to keep fans engaged throughout the tournament," said Adi Dhandhania, COO of North America for Bally's Interactive. "Players and teams rise to the occasion in the Final Four and predicting the ending is always tough. This 'Overtime' round features an easy-to-understand predictor format that anyone can enjoy, whether you are a die-hard or casual hoops fan."

Questions may include "Who will win the Most Outstanding Player Award?" or "How many combined free throws will both teams attempt?" Original Bally Bracket competitors automatically receive increased entries to boost their chances of winning the random prizes.

The 'Bally Bracket: $100K Overtime' entry period runs from 12:00pm EDT Monday, March 28 until 12:00pm EDT on Saturday, April 2. Fans can enter at ballyplay.com . Eligible participants must be at least 21 years of age to play. Additional terms apply. Complete game rules are also available at ballyplay.com .

About Bally's Interactive

Bally's Interactive is a business division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY ). Established in 2021, Bally's Interactive powers the company's omnichannel platform, providing an unmatched ecosystem of products across the sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports spectrum. Brands include online sportsbook Bally Bet, the online Bally Casino, popular daily fantasy sports app Monkey Knife Fight, and free-to-play game provider SportCaller.

