VirtualHealth and WebMD Provider Services Team Up to Deliver Krames Health Education

Partnership will create an integrated platform providing health plan care managers and members with evidence-based health information

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtualHealth, the industry-leading SaaS solution for comprehensive medical management, today announced a partnership with WebMD Provider Services, which helps health systems and plans build enduring relationships and educate individuals at every stage in their health care journey, from discovery to recovery. Together, VirtualHealth and WebMD Provider Services will enable health plans to coach their high- and rising-risk members in care management with direct access to Krames' trusted, industry-leading multimedia health information through VirtualHealth's HELIOS® platform.

The VirtualHealth HELIOS platform connects the end-to-end healthcare ecosystem, aggregating medical, behavioral, social, and service data to deliver automated workflows that are based on a 360° view of each patient. The platform's proprietary clinical decision rule engine works seamlessly to guide clinicians and care managers toward appropriate and timely communication, assessment, care planning, and education activities for every individual in their care.

Through VirtualHealth's partnership with WebMD Provider Services, care managers will be able to provide health plan members with Krames evidence-based, medically reviewed, and motivating health education materials from within VirtualHealth's leading care management system, HELIOS®.

"Delivering personalized healthcare at scale is the future and we're committed to making it a reality by reaching consumers at every point of their care journey with content contextualized for that moment," said Ann Bilyew, Senior Vice President Health and Group General Manager, WebMD Provider Services. "By partnering with VirtualHealth, WebMD Provider Services advances health plans' goals of member-centered health care, improving the member experience, empowering better population outcomes, and assisting in lowering the total cost of care."

WebMD Provider Services activates the member health journey through Krames print, digital, and video content integrated into care management workflows. Krames' evidence-based, clinically reviewed, culturally appropriate, and personalized health education builds deeper, enduring relationships that retain and attract members, supporting improved quality measures, member satisfaction scores, plan accreditation, and higher ratings.

"Amid an increase in health misinformation, VirtualHealth is committed to making sure our partners and members have the data, information and insights needed to help members make informed decisions that lead to happier and healthier lives," said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. "Our partnership with WebMD Provider Services is a natural extension of this and we look forward to offering this capability to our customers."

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS® by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case, disease, and utilization management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019 and a top-rated solution by KLAS Research, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About WebMD Provider Services

WebMD Provider Services, a division of WebMD Health Corp., is a strategic partner to health systems and payers, offering a unified engagement experience for patients across their entire health journey from discovery to recovery. Through extensive health information audience reach, health care provider networks, medically-reviewed patient education content and deep integration into patient touchpoints, WebMD Provider Services supports health systems and payers in building deeper, enduring relationships with patients. The results are streamlined clinical and care management processes that enable better member and patient outcomes.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

