Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Partners Announce Creation of Bomb AF Brands

Executives from the rapidly expanding taquito franchise launch new global franchise development company

(PRNewsfoto/Roll-Em-Up Taquitos) (PRNewswire)

CHINO HILLS, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After seeing continued success with Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation's first taquito-focused franchise, CEO and founder Ryan Usrey, and Chief Development Officer Chris Wyland, recently announced the creation of Bomb AF Brands, a global franchise development company for emerging brands.

"The creation of Bomb AF Brands is a strategic plan to add other emerging concepts that complement the Roll-Em-Up Taquitos vibe," said Chris Wyland.

In one of the group's first brand collaborations, it has teamed up with the founder of the Cookie Plug, Erik Martinez, to launch the franchising efforts of SoCal's hottest dessert sensation.

"When Ryan rolled up to pitch the idea of working together it was obvious that we needed to get plugged in," said Erik Martinez. "Both brands started around the same time and both grew significantly over the last two years, despite the challenges created by the pandemic. We are extremely grateful and blessed by the success we have achieved. Now we want to pay it forward and help other entrepreneurs win. Both new and experienced."

The Cookie Plug opened its first location in 2019 and has quickly expanded to 23 locations across Southern California. "The Plug" offers cookies made only with the finest quality ingredients and at an unmatched value. "Errday Hookups" — such as Munchie Monday, Movin' Weight Wednesday and Fat Sack Friday are designed to save customers money on the fat stacks of cookies that they have come to love.

"If you loved the Super Bowl Halftime show this year, just walk into any Cookie Plug location and that's the vibe you'll get," said Roll-Em-Up Taquitos founder, Ryan Usrey. "There's urban street art-themed graffiti on the walls and fresh hip hop bumpin' out of the speakers. The Cookie Plug delivers an experience like no other in the industry. It is simply, Bomb AF."

Pull up to any Cookie Plug location and guests will find 16 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (Funfetti Sugar Cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (Chocolate Chip). The Cookie Plug even has something for those wishing to cut carbs by offering four carb-friendly keto flavors, including Kitt, (chocolate chip), Black Magic (chocolate), Bart (peanut butter chocolate), and Calvin (Snickerdoodle). Thrown into to the mix, each month The Plug drops a special, limited time flavor called the "Secret Stash" that's so good it has customers asking for it to be added to the everyday menu.

Although some may get the dispensary vibe, no cannabis is used in the making of these delicious cookies. They are 100% kid friendly, and mom approved.

"In addition to new franchisees, current Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchisees have also expressed interest in maximizing revenue by operating both brands within the same piece of real estate," said Wyland. "With a super low investment range and easy operational structure, this partnership positions us to be a disrupter in the cookie industry for years to come."

To learn more about the Cookie Plug, please visit www.cookieplug.com

About Roll-Em-Up Taquitos

For years the Usrey family (including patriarch Ron) always talked about their dream of opening their taquitos-only eatery based off Mama Karen's beef taquitos but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before they could realize the dream together. Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers only the freshest ingredients for their five different kinds of taquitos that are always hand-rolled and pan-fried to order in custom cast iron skillets. Today, there are three open locations in California, with 461 in various stages of development. For more information, visit www.rollemup.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

