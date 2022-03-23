îLESONIQ 2022 | FULL LINEUP IS HERE + 1-DAY PASSES NOW ON SALE!

îLESONIQ

MONTREAL, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - îLESONIQ presented by Bell has quickly become one of the most exciting destination events for electronic music lovers around the world. From August 5-7, Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau will be home to Canada's most influential dance event, with unforgettable sets from some of the most celebrated artists on the planet. îLESONIQ en ville will kick off the festivities downtown on August 4, 2022 - more details to come soon!

In addition to headliners Eric Prydz, Illenium b2b Excision, Swedish House Mafia and previously announced artists, îLESONIQ fans will be ecstatic to find out that Montreal's own Black Tiger Sex Machine will be on hand to spread the gospel of their distinctly dark bass music; along with German techno legend, Dixon, and world-renowned DJ, Don Diablo, who will represent the Dutch EDM scene; Canada's own DVBBS will prove why they were the rightful winners of Electronic/Dance Artist/ Group or Duo of the Year at the Canadian Music Week Indie Awards last year; French superstar Madeon will bring his futuristic live show to the Coca-Cola NEON stage; Aly & Fila will delve into the trance sound of Egypt; LA's Kompany will make sure that Bass is firmly in place; Blanke will coax some thunder from down under; while Florida rapper Cochise will delight the crowd with his anime-referencing lyrics and hazy beats.

''îLESONIQ is curated to give every fan of electronic music their own playground to enjoy and explore'', explains Evelyne Côté, Director of Programming, Concerts & Events at evenko and co-founder of the festival. ''Expect the best electronic dance music experience with a range of world class acts, as well as emerging ground-breaking producers & DJs. Every day at the festival features something for every type of mood and style, from bass to techno, deep house to EDM, and hip hop to trance''.

Furthermore, the îLESONIQ production team analyzed how sound travels on site and will be reconfiguring equipment, adding sound towers, speakers and subwoofers, as well as implementing surround sound in 2022. More than double the speakers and subwoofers will be added to the Bell Oasis stage and field; brand-new sound towers will be added to the Mirage stage environment; and surround sound will be implemented to the Coca-Cola NEON stage dancefloor; ensuring that fans get the best festival experience all weekend long!

GENERAL ADMISSION PASS - 1-DAY: starting at $135 CAD (taxes and service fees included)

GENERAL ADMISSION PASS - 3-DAYS : starting at $295 CAD (taxes and service fees included)

RBCXMUSIC GOLD PASS - 1-DAY: starting at $200 CAD (taxes and service fees included)*

RBCXMUSIC GOLD PASS - 3-DAYS : starting at $500 CAD (taxes and service fees included)*

RBCxMusic GOLD PASS holders will have access to the RBCxMusic GOLD Terrace, a platform offering a premium view of the main stage, with access to private washrooms, an exclusive beverage stand and a fast-lane entry onto the event grounds.

Payment plans are available until April 17, 2022. For more information on festival passes and prices, please visit ilesoniq.com.

*$1 from every îLESONIQ pass sold will be donated to the evenko foundation, via the Plus1 organization.

The team behind îLESONIQ presented by Bell would like to extend a huge thank you to fans, numerous sponsors and public partners, including : Bell, Bud Light, RBCxMusic, Bacardí, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola, the Government of Quebec through the Ministry of Tourism and the Secretariat for the Metropolitan Region, as well as Tourisme Montréal for their continuous support.

îLESONIQ is produced by evenko and presented in collaboration with Live Nation,

INK Entertainment, with support from I Love Neon.

