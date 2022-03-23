GROVER GAMING ACQUIRES NEXLEVEL GAMING

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming announced today that it has reached a deal to acquire the assets of NexLevel Gaming.

"We are very excited about the NexLevel team joining our Grover Gaming family..." ~ Garrett Blackwelder , Grover Gaming

Prior to this acquisition, NexLevel Gaming was poised to become one of the largest distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo in the State of Ohio.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is in the process of licensing both manufacturers and distributors of Electronic Instant Bingo devices along with the charities, fraternals, and other nonprofit organizations that will use the devices in Ohio.

"We are very excited about the NexLevel team joining our Grover Gaming family," stated Garrett Blackwelder, President and Owner of Grover Gaming, "We have known the principals and most of the employees for quite some time and are thrilled to bring onboard such experienced sales, marketing, and customer service professionals. We believe that, when licensed, we will have a truly spectacular team to service the charities of Ohio."

Grover Gaming was already licensed by the Ohio Attorney General's Office as a Bingo Supply Manufacturer and has applied for the separate Distributor license and the Electronic Instant Bingo endorsement to each of those licenses. Under the new law the Ohio Attorney General's Office cannot issue any of Electronic Instant Bingo licenses until April 1st.

"We are in the process of onboarding these new team members right now and I really look forward to seeing this newly constituted team in action," said Jimmy Forrest, Vice President of Sales for Grover, "Ohio is a very important market for us and we are planning to duplicate the success we have had in other states such as Virginia and North Dakota."

While acting as both a manufacturer and distributor in Ohio, Grover has previously stated that they will not be requiring any long-term commitments from the charities and fraternals in Ohio. "We will not be asking the charities to sign contracts," said Forrest, "We want to continue to earn their business by providing the best performing games in charitable gaming and giving world-class service."

Grover Gaming develops software, game content, and gaming systems for lotteries and charitable gaming jurisdictions, and is licensed in Ohio, New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, Ontario Canada, Louisiana, and Virginia. Based in Greenville, NC, Grover Gaming has over 360 employees across nine states including a design studio in Wilmington, NC and a Software Development Center in Chicago, IL.

The company is also a 3-year Inc 5000 award recipient, recognizing the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States and was recently honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award. Glassdoor ranked Grover Gaming # 2 in its Best Places to Work list in 2022 among companies across the US with less than 1,000 employees.

