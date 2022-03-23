Class Technologies Announces Partnership with Intel to Improve PC-Based Virtual Learning Experience

Partnership will include joint education user research and new product feature development using leading technologies

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc ., the company that is changing the way the world learns by adding teaching and learning tools to Zoom, today announced its partnership with Intel Corporation to enhance the Class software virtual learning experience on Intel processor-based PCs.

"Intel is dedicated to ensuring teachers and students have access to the technologies and tools needed to meet the challenges of the changing world," said Michael Campbell, Intel's global head of education. "Through technology, we have the ability to set the standard for impactful synchronous online learning experiences that empower educators."

The partnership will bring new features to Class driven by research-backed functionalities including audio proximity. Leveraging resources and expertise, both companies aim to provide the education community with valuable insights, joint case studies, white-papers, webinars, and more.

An early success of Class and Intel's partnership is the creation of a proof of concept using Intel's technologies to better understand engagement in the virtual classroom. This technology will help teachers determine if students are less engaged in order to customize learning experiences.

"As Class works toward achieving its mission to change the way the world learns, it is technology innovators like Intel that will help us enhance the virtual learning experience for educators and students alike," said Michael Chasen, CEO and founder of Class. "With Intel's leading technologies and expertise, Class will further improve accessibility and user experience across all platforms, including Intel processor-based PCs."

Class is built on the Zoom platform and includes everything needed to facilitate instruction and improve learner engagement in virtual and hybrid classroom settings. The software adds teaching and learning tools to Zoom that enable instructors to perform many of the activities that happen in a real classroom, virtually. Intel is dedicated to ensuring teachers and students have access to the technologies and tools needed to meet the challenges of the changing world. Intel enables educators to integrate technology, skill building, and higher-order thinking in their teaching.

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen. Class is built on the Zoom platform and adds teaching and learning tools to teachers' workflow to make the virtual classroom feel like a real classroom. It helps teachers take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with a student, and more. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

