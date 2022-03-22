Tampa Bay Marketing Leader Shares Lessons for Succeeding in Post-pandemic Marketplace

TAMPA, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Catania, CEO and founder of Catania Media Consultants, appeared this month in an interview on the television talk show "Tampa Bay's Morning Blend," on WFTS-TV, Channel 28, with co-host Natalie Taylor, to discuss lessons and best practices that he has learned for Tampa Bay companies to excel in the emerging post-COVID business world.

In the interview, Catania explained the new realities of media and marketing for businesses in today's cluttered marketplace and included several insights, based on his proprietary process, called the Catania Method. For one, companies must have a strong and thorough digital media presence, he said, and develop a robust website as well as strategically use today's social media channels. Second, companies must develop an effective search engine marketing (SEM) plan to ensure that their online channels are positioned as highly as possible in Google and other search engine results.

The entire interview with all of Catania's insights can be viewed at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw7ypjfLknQ.

In addition to serving as chief executive of his own marketing firm, Catania has held the role of CFO of the law firm Catania & Catania for over 20 years. The skill he developed in that role led him to branch out, launch his own marketing firm, in 2019, and share his specialized expertise with other law firms and also medical practices with their marketing and digital strategy.

About Catania Media Consultants

Catania Media Consultants is a team of marketing experts targeting digital and video strategies for law firms and medical practices. The group won the Best of Tampa Bay Award in 2021. Led by Joseph Catania, the company has successfully built a marketing practice that exceeds the expectations of its clients and ad partners. They pride themselves on not only their market success for their partners, but also on their contributions to the local community, with charitable work in feeding the hungry, cleaning the environment, and assisting churches to make the world a better place. Find out more information at https://cataniamediaconsultants.com/.

