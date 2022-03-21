The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Acutus Medical, Inc. ("Acutus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AFIB) common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Acutus investors have until April 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 11, 2021, Acutus announced that it was slashing its 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $22 million to $33 million down to a range of $17 million to $17.5 million. The Company attributed the revision in substantial part to on the Company's adoption of a new commercialization strategy focused on system relocations, sales training, and system utilization. During a conference call held the same day, the Company revealed that it had removed and repositioned approximately 20% of its AcQMap systems under evaluation arrangements during the prior quarter. The Company also admitted that these systems had been experiencing below-target utilization and that relocating such a large portion of the Company's installations would negatively impact Acutus' growth.

On this news, Acutus's share price fell $3.02, or 45.3%, to close at $3.64 on November 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical's products; (2) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (3) as a result, Acutus Medical was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (4) Acutus Medical's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical's 2021 financial results; (5) Acutus Medical's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing Acutus Medical; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Acutus common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 18, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Acutus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

