Varo® Bank Expands Perks Cashback Program Just in Time to Stock Up for Spring

Get up to 6% cashback on everyday spending by using Varo Debit or Varo Believe Cards with selected merchants

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Varo logo (PRNewsfoto/Varo Money, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Who: Varo Bank is expanding Perks, its cashback program, to include a host of new merchants and premium cashback deals. Varo has added top retailers including Levi's, Zara, Shoe Carnival, Dell and L'Occitane, and restaurants such as Panera and Shake Shack. Also included is streaming service FubuTV, online sports retailer Fanatics, and meal service Sunbasket. The program gives back real money, and it's easy to use since customers opt-in once and Varo does the rest!

What: The Perks program, first introduced in May 2021, now allows customers to receive up to 6% cashback for using their cards for everyday purchases with select merchants. Customers can use their Varo Bank Visa® Debit Card or Varo Believe Card to make purchases and receive cashback.

When/Where: Perks is available immediately to all Varo customers who opt-in through the Varo app.

How: The Perks cashback program has no complex points system. Accumulated cashback is easy to track right in the Varo app. Rewards earned for in app shopping are automatically deposited into a customer's Varo bank account once $5 in cashback is earned. Money is transferred within 10 days, with a maximum reward of $50 USD per calendar month.

Why: The Perks program was designed to be radically simple. Merchants have been selected to fit Varo customers' existing spending patterns and merchant preferences. Perks eliminates traditional barriers to cashback programs by making it simple to opt-in, not requiring an expensive credit card to participate, and keeping the entire program fee-free. Varo's goal is to help customers optimize their spending, stretch their paychecks, and build wealth.

Contact: consortpartners@varomoney.com

*Individual offers may vary. Up to 6% cashback available on specific items or services. Check the Varo Perks tab for additional merchants, more info and current deals.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Varo Money, Inc.