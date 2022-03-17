Universal Data Governance Framework Ensures Data Protection, Promotes Data Accessibility and Interoperability for New Data Types Beyond PII

New study finds that gaps in regional data and privacy legislation underscores need for a universal data governance framework

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the emergence of big data, the attention on legitimate and transparent data collection, management, and analytics is now at a fever pitch. To better protect the welfare of their citizens, guarantee national security and safeguard their sovereignty and competitiveness, governments around the world have introduced privacy laws and data protection regulations. However, in its new whitepaper, Data Governance: Definitions, Challenges, and a Universal Framework global technology intelligence firm ABI Research argues that the current laws and regulations do not go far enough. A new universal data governance framework must be introduced to address the data governance needs in emerging technologies.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research) (PRNewswire)

In the early Internet era, most of the data captured in databases were Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and metadata. Published in 2016, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a game-changing piece of regulation that dictates and governs how the European Union's citizens' PII is used, stored, and shared. Since its formulation, public agencies, private corporations, and non-governmental organizations have established internal data governance practices to comply with GDPR and similar regulations. This includes Brazil's General Data Protection Law, China's Personal Information Protection Law, Japan's Act on the Protection of Personal Information, and South Africa's Protection on Personal Information Act.

Despite all the effort, the global regulatory environment remains very fragmented. A good example is the United States. There is no common consensus to handle PII among the different states and industry actors. Navigating through all these regulatory requirements across different jurisdictions is very time-consuming and exhausting. In addition, the classification of new PII, such as audio recordings and IP addresses, remains unclear. "A new data government framework that introduces broader definition of PII can go a long way to protect customer rights and privacy. As the world is becoming increasingly interconnected and information flow shifts rapidly towards digital platforms, these data do not respect national boundaries. A universally accepted and well defined data government framework can reduce regulatory complexity and remove barrier for adoption," explains Lian Jye Su, Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

More importantly, most, if not all, of these regulations are not futureproof. As of 2022, all data protection regulations focus on PII. While PII remains critical for certain verticals such as social media, sales and marketing, and banking and finance, other enterprises are processing an increasing amount of machine-generated data, geospatial data, and synthetic data for emerging technologies, such as Real-Time Location Services (RTLS), cloud and edge AI applications, autonomous driving, digital twin, and metaverse. As enterprises adopt and deploy these technologies in their daily operation, they are also adopting cutting edge data management and processing techniques.

"A universal data government framework can introduce regulations to prevent malicious usage of data types beyond PII. The framework can guide enterprises on the right mechanism when dealing with distributed and large-scale data collection, processing, and storage. It can also help to ensure data identification, accessibility, interoperability, and reuseability," explains Su.

Ideally, this new data governance framework designed by an internationally recognized standard development organizations, such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) or the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Furthermore, it must be universally accepted, forward-looking, and focuses on fairness, equality, and data sovereignty. "Emerging technologies have proven to be great tools to eliminate economic inequality, promote digital literacy and accessibility, and empower marginalized communities. However, how they collect and store data cause legitimate concerns around data sovereignty, commercial malpractices, and cybersecurity. Therefore, the industry must work together to develop a universal data governance framework that can minimize these concerns and allow the technologies to reach their full potential," concludes Su.

To learn more about the universal data governance framework, market gaps and challenges, and ABI Research's strategic recommendations for companies, download the whitepaper: Data Governance: Definitions, Challenges, and a Universal Framework.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision-makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research