NexPhase Capital-Backed Brandt Information Services Acquires Terra Technology Group

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandt Information Services ("Brandt" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and a leading provider of outdoor recreational licensing and camping reservation software, today announced the acquisition of Terra Technology Group ("TTG"), a leading SaaS technology provider for outdoor licensing and recreational solutions.

Since 2011, Brandt has grown strategically and organically to become a market leader in outdoor recreational support. The Company provides innovative software, as well as a technology-enabled suite of services, including call center, fulfillment, credit card processing, billing reconciliation, and digital marketing. These services enable public agencies to more effectively engage and grow consumers of hunting & fishing licenses and parks reservations.

With the addition of TTG's platform, Brandt will be able to provide even more choices to best meet each agency's needs. Under the Brandt name, Brandt's Go Outdoors platform and the Terra platform will serve more than 18 partners in the U.S. and abroad.

"Brandt and TTG are two highly successful organizations in the outdoor recreational space, and we are excited to be able to offer both Go Outdoors and the Terra platform to our customers," said Richard Wise, President of Brandt. "With this acquisition, Brandt has expanded our ability to serve all agencies' licensing and reservations needs, and we look forward to helping more customers deliver easy and reliable, web-based automated experiences for outdoor enthusiasts everywhere across licensing, permitting, reservations and other purchases."

"TTG is proud to join Brandt, an outdoor industry leader, with its strong reputation of continuous innovation and technology improvements," said Jeff Roberts, General Manager of TTG. "Our complementary platforms offer our customers and agency partners unique technology and services built to capture real-time, high quality data that is critical for their success. We are thrilled to be able to continue this mission as part of a broader platform."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Brandt

Since 1985, Brandt Information Services has provided local, state and federal agencies, as well as private organizations, with innovative solutions to maintain large-scale technology projects, streamline business processes, manage a variety of transaction systems and support agency operations. The company has successfully scaled with organic growth in the outdoor recreational industry with products and services to support hunting, fishing, boating and camping transactions.

About Terra Technology Group

Terra Technology Group is a leading provider of next-generation outdoor licensing and recreational solutions. TTG partners with fish and wildlife agencies to provide innovative technology for conservation and natural resource licensing needs. The company offers more than a decade of experience in developing and operating license and permit point of sale, event management and CRM software throughout the United States.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital ("NPC") is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NPC team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's partners have invested together for over a decade. The firm has completed over 80 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $150 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

Media Contact

Kate Thompson / Haley Salas

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Phone: (212) 355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE NexPhase Capital