IMAGE Studios Salon Suites opens its first Charlotte, NC location!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios®, the luxury leader in the salon and spa coworking space has opened its first location in Charlotte, NC! IMAGE Studios houses turnkey salon suites for beauty, health, and wellness entrepreneurs with locations already open in Raleigh and Wake Forest. This coworking business model empowers the growth of small businesses in the ever-expanding $63 billion beauty industry.

Charlotte IMAGE Owner Alnessa Goodwin commented, "IMAGE Studios gives professionals the freedom to be their own boss with no limit on their creative possibilities or the level of success that can be achieved. It has been amazing to welcome such a great group of small business owners into our space!"

"2022 will be another monumental year for IMAGE as we open locations across the Carolinas. Thanks to an incredible team of IMAGE Owners and professionals - Wilmington Beach, Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and more will open their doors to beauty professionals this year," said IMAGE Studios® CEO Jason Olsen. "Charlotte is an amazing example of how we create modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals - this makes it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs."

There are currently 170 IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites in development throughout the US and this number increases month over month. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals - this makes it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides a unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals and the guidance of mentors invested in the success of their business owners.

