Relationship Puts Electric Bus Subscription Costs at Parity with Diesel

BEVERLY, Mass. and HIGH POINT, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets (Highland), the leading provider of turnkey electrification services for school bus fleets in North America, and Thomas Built Buses (TBB), one of the nation's leading school bus manufacturers, are expanding their relationship to lower upfront costs and speed adoption of electric school buses. The two companies signed a letter of intent (LOI) that will allow Highland to provide electric school bus subscriptions through 2025 at prices that put them at cost parity with diesel.

Highland Electric Fleets and Thomas Built Buses Sign Agreement to Make Electric School Buses an Affordable Option Today (PRNewswire)

The LOI builds on a successful relationship that resulted in the largest school bus fleet order in North America to date, a 326-bus order approved by Montgomery County Public Schools in February of 2021. The first 45-charger depot has been installed in Bethesda, Maryland, and the first 25 buses began transporting students this month. The LOI will enable Highland and TBB to replicate similar large-scale, multi-year deployments in the U.S. and Canada.

Highland offers a unique, full-service subscription model that includes everything a school district or fleet operator needs to integrate electric school buses into their existing fleets. The company provides the school buses, installs charging infrastructure, manages charging, provides fleet and driver training resources, and manages service to keep fleets running smoothly. Established in 2019, Highland has grown quickly throughout North America and is already providing its turnkey model to both school districts and third-party operators in several U.S. states.

"School districts taking a long-term approach to electrifying their fleets can now do so today, affordably. This relationship allows school districts and fleet operators to go electric at the same cost as a diesel bus," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO, Highland. "Together with Thomas Built Buses, we have already fulfilled the nation's largest school bus order. That experience and the quality of their all-electric Jouley school bus makes them a perfect partner to support customers' long-term success and build cleaner communities."

"We're thankful for the partnership to date, as well as for the prospect of a long-lasting relationship with Highland," said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO, TBB. "Their clear dedication to customers, vision for a future of zero-emissions school buses, and unique model of providing a holistic, turnkey solution is the perfect complement to our own engineering and manufacturing expertise. We look forward to collaborating with Highland and our exceptional dealer network to provide a strong and lasting partnership that helps districts drive toward a brighter, cleaner future."

Designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S., the all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley from TBB is offered with 226 kWh of total energy capacity, enabling an industry-leading operating range of up to 138 miles on a single charge and meeting the needs of most school bus fleets. TBB has built on its 106-year manufacturing history to quickly become a leader in school bus electrification. Since 2020, the company has delivered nearly 100 all-electric Jouleys to customers across the country, including in Alaska, Florida, and Maryland.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Highland

Highland is the leading provider of turnkey electrification services for school bus fleets in the U.S. and Canada. By managing design, construction, financing, and charging, and training school district drivers and mechanics on operation and maintenance, Highland empowers customers to transport students on fully-charged, clean electric buses every school day. The company was awarded the largest active school bus electrification project in North America to date, through Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools, and delivered New England's first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) application using an electric school bus. Learn more: https://highlandfleets.com .

Media Contacts:

