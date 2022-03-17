Hanon Systems Expands Thermal Management Production to Support Growth in Electrified Vehicles

SEOUL, Korea, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive thermal and energy management solutions supplier Hanon Systems (KS:018880) today announced it is launching a new plant in Hubei, China, which reinforces the company's increasing support to automakers in the electrified vehicle segment.

The new plant will manufacture heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) modules for electrified vehicles.

"Hanon Systems continues to grow its global business by investing in the design of innovative eco-friendly automotive solutions and supporting automakers in the electrified vehicle segment," said Min Sung, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "This site demonstrates the company's commitment to support global vehicle manufacturers operating in China with locally supplied solutions."

The site includes about 6,000 square meters (approximately 65,000 square feet) of manufacturing space that will incorporate standardized global manufacturing and business processes, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient equipment, and room for expansion to address future business needs. Production is expected to begin in early-2023 and yield approximately 100 new jobs in the local market.

Hanon Systems has a long history designing and manufacturing HVAC modules. This experience enables the company to provide a suite of solutions to automakers that satisfies an increasing range of requirements to optimize performance, improve fuel efficiency, improve in-cabin air quality and deliver passenger comfort.

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for electrified and conventional vehicles. Its offering includes a wide range of solutions in the areas of heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressor; fluid transport; and electronics and fluid pressure. The company currently operates 53 manufacturing sites and three regional innovation centers, and employs more than 21,000 people across 21 countries. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

