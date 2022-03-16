OUTWARD HOUND Announces Launch of New Pet Products at Global Pet Expo

Outward Hound to Introduce New Items for Dogs and Cats from Its Award-Winning Portfolio of Pet Brands

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTWARD HOUND, a portfolio company of Prospect Hill Growth Partners, will be launching new products at Global Pet Expo March 23-25 at the Orlando Orange County Convention Center.

Outward Hound is bringing you new innovations with healthy treats, cozy beds, interactive games, innovative feeders, and more! (PRNewswire)

Staying true to its mission, Outward Hound will debut the following thoughtfully-designed innovations that aim to provide mental enrichment and promote the overall health and happiness of family pets:

Stainless Steel Slow Feeder is a stainless steel food bowl that comes with a removable food maze insert for easy cleaning. It's veterinarian-recommended and improves digestion, features a non-slip base, and holds 2 cups of wet or dry food.

3in1 UP Feeder is back as an addition to Outward Hound's award-winning slow feeding line. Designed so dogs of all sizes can have fun dining at a slower and healthier pace at three different heights, the folding and sliding legs let you raise the dish to the dogs' natural feeding position for improved digestion plus less back and neck strain.

Fun Feeder Slo-Tray is a slow feeder designed with lower ridges that can more easily accommodate flat-faced brachycephalic dog breeds. It's veterinarian-recommended, improves digestion, features a non-slip base, and holds 1.5 cups of dry or wet food.

Soothe & Snooze Lounge Shag Pet Bed from Best Friends by Sheri is a new rectangular dog bed designed with side sleepers in mind. The size and shape provide enough space for pets to stretch out when it's time to rest.

Calming Cat Donut Beds are similar to Best Friends by Sheri's original calming donut bed, but are perfectly sized for cats. Made with vegan shag faux fur and designed with bolsters to maximize comfort and provide self-warming properties.

Cat Jungle Mat is a thoughtfully-designed activity mat for cats that includes two dangling plush toys for batting play, two balls with bells, sisal material that promotes healthy scratching habits, and contains catnip to keep cats interested.

Functionals Jerky Bites from Wholesome Pride is a new line of five different supportive formulas: Calming, Immune, Skin & Coat, Digestive, and Hip & Joint.

"Each of these new products highlights Outward Hound's continued commitment to enriching the lives of pets and their families worldwide through our cross-category portfolio of brands," said Outward Hound CEO Michael Black.

"We're especially excited to debut these innovations at the Global Pet Expo where attendees can see firsthand how we're delivering happiness to our customers and partners around the world."

Global Pet Expo attendees can find Outward Hound at booth #3001. Outward Hound will host a happy hour at the booth on March 23 from 2:00 p.m - 6:00 p.m.

Products will be available for purchase on Outwardhound.com and select online and brick & mortar retailers.

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Wholesome Pride Pet Treats, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered outside of Denver in Centennial, CO. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

