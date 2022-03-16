OneAmerica® Names Joe Ingream as SVP of Employee Benefits

Industry veteran to lead employee benefits line for OneAmerica

INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® has named Joe Ingream to lead its Employee Benefits business, with a focus on group life and disability coverage for working Americans. In his role as senior vice president, Ingream will be responsible for all aspects of the business, including overseeing strategy, distribution, underwriting, product development and service.

"OneAmerica is fortunate to add such a capable leader with varied group benefits experience to sustainably grow and aggressively lead our business into the future," said Jeff Holley, executive vice president at OneAmerica. "Joe's command of the business and proven track record will allow us to build on our strong relationships with brokers and customers, and strategically execute on the tremendous runway of opportunity in front of us."

Most recently, Ingream was vice president and head of operations for Prudential Financial's group insurance segment, after serving multiple executive leadership roles there since his arrival in 2013. He has also served as a board member of Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI). Prior to Prudential, he was with Aetna for 12 years, where he led the absence and disability benefit management organization, among other roles.

"I'm excited to join a purpose-driven company that stands behind its promises," Ingream said. "The OneAmerica commitment to growth and innovation, combined with its mutuality and values-based culture, creates an opportunity to lead a successful team and further expand its employee benefits business."

Before entering the insurance industry, Ingream spent 14 years as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy, specializing in clinical pathology. He earned a bachelor's degree in healthcare administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and an MBA from the University of Portland, in Oregon.

Ingream is active in his local Scarborough, Maine, community, where he volunteers with the school system's education foundation and as a youth coach. He also sits on the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

