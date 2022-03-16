"#Me", the New Metaverse Service by Clover Games, Begins Global Pre-registration

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2022, an entertainment venture company - Clover Games, started its global pre-registration for its new metaverse service, #Me. The pre-registration will be opened in 135 countries around the world, including North America and Europe. As this is Clover Games's first project to be unveiled in the global market, it is raising expectations.

Illustration of #Me by Clover Games (PRNewswire)

Clover Games is a game developing venture company based in South Korea, with the goal of creating entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone. The company's first mobile RPG game—Lord of Heroes—was released in 2020 and has proceeded to win awards such as Google Play's Best Games of 2020, User's Choice Game Excellence Award and the Korean Game Awards Grand Prize. This has drawn more attention to the company's latest project, #Me.

Clover Games calls its new project a 'virtual world migration service' as it hopes to attract people to move into the world of #Me. Users will be able to customize a variety of 3D avatars created by Unreal Engine. From fantasy jobs such as Rune Knights and Levineers to lifestyle jobs such as content creators, fashion models and photographers, users have a diverse range of jobs to select from and be who they have always wanted to be.

Through the original story of #Me, it aims to help users settle better into this virtual world. The story content consists of real life issues such as phone scams, and in addition, #Me makes use of a combination of game elements like stories and quests and also real-life social elements such as social media feed and messengers to help increase users' immersion in the service.

#Me's global pre-registration will take place for three months till May 2022. To commemorate the start of pre-registration, a free $100 voucher that can be used inside the #Me service will be given to those who pre-register. For latest news on #Me, follow their official instagram .

You can pre-register for #Me under the 'social' category in both Google Play Store and Apple Store.

SOURCE Clover Games