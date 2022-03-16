InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Collar/Leash to Control Pulling Behavior (CNC-727)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to control the pulling/lunging behavior of a pet dog," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the CONTROL LEASH PRO. My design alleviates frustration for pet owners during a leisurely walk."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to control pulling behavior when walking a pet dog. In doing so, it eliminates the potential for confusion in shock activation. As a result, it could enhance safety and it provides added convenience and peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-727, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

