CARIBOU COFFEE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ANNUAL AMY'S BLEND IN HONOR OF ORIGINAL ROASTMASTER

Premium Coffeehouse to Donate 10% of Proceeds to Girls on the Run

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribou Coffee ®, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of Amy's Blend, its annual give back tradition. Available in-stores and online nationwide March 31st, Amy's Blend is a specially curated blend paying tribute to the company's first roastmaster Amy Erickson, who left behind a legacy of leadership after her battle with breast cancer in 1995. Caribou has donated a percentage of Amy's Blend sales to a charitable cause in an effort to honor Amy's legacy. This year, the brand is pleased to once again partner with Girls on the Run, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Amy’s Blend will be available in Caribou Coffee retail locations nationwide and online for a limited time, beginning on March 31st. (PRNewswire)

Amy Erickson joined Caribou Coffee as the brand's original roastmaster and was integral in developing the innovative brewing techniques that are still implemented by the brand's roastmasters today. As a driving force behind shaping the brand's product standards, Amy led by sharing the importance of taking the seed to cup in the most responsible, loving, and caring way, ensuring that every bean was high-quality and visiting sources and partners directly to build a connection to the community while practicing responsible farming. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was one of the first major U.S. coffeehouses to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. After Amy lost her battle to breast cancer in 1995, Caribou Coffee launched Amy's Blend in her honor and has continued its commitment to the charitable initiative, donating proceeds of Amy's Blend sales to non-profit organizations that reflect her legacy.

"Amy provided a foundation and path that really set our sourcing commitments and relationships apart, and the dedication to excellence she established continues at Caribou Coffee today," said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. "She was a passionate leader who used her platform to develop quality practices and standards of coffee excellence seen in Caribou's roastery, warehouse, and stores including daily cuppings, coffee talks, roast and freshness standards."

Amy's Blend will be available in Caribou Coffee retail locations nationwide and online in two varieties including, Light Roast with sweet and smokey tasting notes and Dark Roast with bright and silky tasting notes for $14.99 a one-pound bag. Each blend is inspired by Amy's favorite coffee characteristics. Caribou Coffee will donate 10% of all sales of Amy's Blend beans to Girls on the Run. Caribou began its partnership with Girls on the Run in 2019. The nonprofit organization provides life-changing, 10-week programs for girls in grades three through eight that promotes girl empowerment by teaching life skills through lessons, community service and culminating with a celebratory 5k run.

Amy's Blend will be available for a limited time, beginning on March 31st. At that time, look for additional information about Amy's Blend at www.cariboucoffee.com .

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small, with 321 company owned locations nationwide, 139 domestic license locations in 22 states, and 261 franchise stores in 9 countries as of December 28, 2021. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was one of the first major U.S. coffeehouses to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Additionally, in 2019, the brand debuted its Caribou Cabin restaurant prototype, which features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products are also available in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.

Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently-operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve.

To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at caribouperks.com . To learn more about Caribou Coffee's franchise opportunity, visit cariboucoffee.com/franchising .

About Girls on the Run

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local Councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served more than 1.6 million girls. Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run was recently included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Girls on the Run is offered in more than 13,000 communities across the US. Visit www.girlsontherun.org to learn how to get involved in your community.

