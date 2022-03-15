Kuaishou's International Business Releases Its First Transparency Report.

More than 12 million videos were removed during the second-half year of 2021 on Kwai and SnackVideo, and the company aims to release the report every half year.

SnackVideo in Indonesia and Kwai in Brazil launched various successful campaigns to fight against Covid-19 and fake news.

BEIJING, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology (HK:1024) released its first Transparency Report for its international apps, Kwai and SnackVideo, showing the health status of their global content eco-systems and the effectiveness of their trust & safety measures. As the first publicly listed short video company, Kuaishou has seen strong momentum in the growth of its international business since the 2021 IPO, adding millions of new users in Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa and South and Southeast Asia to its 1 billion strong monthly active user community.

The inaugural Transparency Report defines and reports on various safety efforts and enforcement metrics from 1 July to 31 December 2021. "The publication of a Transparency Report is one of the steps we are taking to generate greater awareness and understanding of our policies, our community enforcement actions, and our approach to privacy and security. " Eugenia Xiong, Project Lead of Transparency Report from Kuaishou Trust and Safety team comments, "We would like the data and insights in this report to generate discussion, invite questions and feedback, and ultimately, help us better serve our users. "

The Report also details how Kwai and SnackVideo have worked with various local and global organizations, including the World Health Organization, to provide accurate information on the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the mental health of its users.

The Report is expected to be issued bi-annually and made available on Kwai and SnackVideo platforms globally.

The full report link at Kwai https://www.kwai.com/safety/resources?id=transparency and SnackVideo https://www.snackvideo.com/transparency

The report is also available in Portuguese, Spanish and Bahasa Indonesia.

