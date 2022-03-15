Groundbreaking Global HR Event--Irresistible 2022-- from The Josh Bersin Company Puts Employees Front and Center

Discover how "heroic" HR teams are transforming the world of work with fresh and exciting approaches that embrace the individual

Trailblazing agenda to help HR leaders build an "irresistible" organization that attracts and magnifies the potential of talent at all levels

Leading brands including LEGO, Microsoft and IBM will discuss their experiences of maintaining morale during the pandemic in TED Talk-style and fireside chat sessions

The Josh Bersin Company (PRNewsfoto/The Josh Bersin Company) (PRNewswire)

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Josh Bersin Company , a research and advisory company focused on HR and workforce strategies, has announced Irresistible—a brand new, deliberately intimate, global conference that celebrates the achievements of HR leaders and their teams in empowering individuals and maintaining morale during an immensely challenging period for employers everywhere.

My goal is for every attendee to come away from this conference with new ideas, new friends, and a new level of energy

Irresistible 2022, which will be purposely restricted to 400 people, will take place May 23-25 at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, one of the most attractive and welcoming campuses in the world. Hosted in partnership with USC Marshall School of Business Executive Education, the event brings together pioneering HR executives from major global brands ranging from LEGO Group and Walmart to Microsoft, IBM, and Telstra to share how they've innovated with their strategies and approaches, against the challenging backdrop of the pandemic.

This will be a landmark opportunity for HR leaders and their teams from across the world to come together to share, learn, and celebrate the achievements of the past two years, and to gain fascinating insights into some of the dramatic transformations in HR that are underway and already producing results.

The agenda includes TED Talk-style thought leadership sessions, fireside chats with top executives, panel discussions and debates, and special sessions for senior HR leaders. Through a series of keynote general sessions, presentations, panels, and workshops, HR leaders and their teams will explore and learn together, addressing questions including What are the world's best solutions for hybrid work, employee experience, wellbeing, and resilience? and How will companies retain, attract, and recruit people in the most challenging labor market of our adult lives?

A series of roundtables on building the irresistible organization will drill down into:

The HR Operating Model of the Future—reviews of Bersin Company research

An Irresistible Employee Experience—detailed discussions of world-class employee experiences

Becoming a Healthy Organization — an exploration of how the world's leading companies build health, energetic workplaces

Learning and Development at Scale—sharing our newest research on high-performing L&D, and scaling a skills strategy for impact

Recruiting and Retaining the Best—walk-throughs by top talent acquisition leaders of their recruiting secrets and innovations

HR Technology 2023—a preview of the newest and most exciting HR Tech as identified by Bersin Company researchers for the year ahead.

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said: "The Irresistible conference will be unlike any other. First, we are assembling a fantastic roster of HR and talent leaders who will not only lead presentations but also actively participate in panels and workshops. Many of these individuals have been part of our Big Reset initiative, working with us from the pandemic's start.

"Second, for CHROs and Chief People Officers, there will be the chance to take part in special sessions that deep-dive into today's unprecedented workforce challenges, and the innovative strategies that are successfully tackling these head on.

"My goal is for every attendee to come away from this conference with new ideas, new friends, and a new level of energy. Organizations face some of the most challenging talent challenges in decades, so we want every attendee to learn how to be even more "Irresistible" from this conference."

Register before the end of March for an early bird discount. More information can be found here .

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company provides a wide range of research and advisory services to help HR leaders and professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforce. We cover all topics in HR, talent, and L&D, including diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee experience; remote and hybrid work; wellbeing; HR strategy and capabilities; learning and career mobility; HR technology; organization design and development; and talent acquisition and mobility. With the Global Workforce Intelligence (GWI) Project, The Josh Bersin Company expands its support of market-leading businesses by helping them navigate the challenges of industry convergence while remaining future-focused.

Under the company's umbrella is the Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which has seen more than 50,000 program enrollments since its 2019 launch, offers content-rich online courses, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email info@bersinpartners.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company