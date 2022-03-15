Dina Ranked No. 40 on the Inc. Regionals Midwest List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Strong Demand for Care Coordination Platform Lands Dina on Prestigious 2022 Ranking

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that Dina , an AI-powered care-at-home platform and network, is No. 40 on the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The regional ranking, an offshoot of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest regional economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are an AI-powered care-at-home platform and network that can activate and coordinate multiple home-based service providers, engage patients directly, and unlock timely home-based insights that increase healthy days at home. The platform creates a virtual experience for the entire healthcare team so they can communicate with each other--and help patients and families stay connected--even though they may not physically be under the same roof. (PRNewswire)

"Dina has seen exceptional growth as hospitals and insurers look for new ways to extend care into the home and community," said Dina CEO Ashish V. Shah. "We are committed to powering the infrastructure to make in-home care a safe, cost-effective and delightful experience."

Dina earned its No. 40 ranking on the 2022 Inc. list based on revenue growth of 246.6% between 2018 and 2020. The 144 private companies on the 2022 list, representing all industries in the Midwest region, had an average growth rate of 147% and, in 2020 alone, added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the region's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Noblesville, Ind., and Overland Park, Kan., areas had the highest growth rate overall.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Dina

Dina powers the future of home-based care. We are an AI-powered care coordination platform and network that supports hospitals and health systems, ACOs, and health plans as they transition to home-centered care. Our technology is used to improve the coordination process; activate medical and non-medical in-home and social determinant services; and capture real-time data to help people stay healthy at home. We help our partners efficiently transition people home or to another post-acute setting after a hospitalization; activate medical and non-medical in-home services to deliver new models of care; remotely monitor people in between visits to help them stay home safely; and assess new types of home-based data to identify risks and inform care plans. For more information, visit www.dinacare.com .

