CoinDesk Announces Alan Campbell as President, Data & Indices

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CoinDesk Inc . announces Alan Campbell as President, Data and Indices, where he will extend CoinDesk to become the leading solution for crypto data, benchmark pricing, and indices. CoinDesk Indices are the industry standard benchmarks for crypto assets. The flagship CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has been in operation since 2014. Financial institutions rely on the XBX and other CoinDesk index products to benchmark tens of billions of dollars in assets under management and price hundreds of millions in over-the-counter transactions daily.

CoinDesk (PRNewsfoto/CoinDesk Inc) (PRNewswire)

Alan Campbell , Head of Product Management at Bloomberg Indices joins CoinDesk as President, Data and Indices.

Previously, Alan was Head of Product Management at Bloomberg Indices, where he was instrumental in launching Bloomberg's index business and most recently responsible for product management globally for equity, commodity, crypto, foreign exchange, and multi-asset benchmarks. During his 20+ year career at Bloomberg, Alan launched the business that became the fastest growing financial index business. He was pivotal in building a global multi-asset benchmark solution that changed the dynamic of the financial index industry through a combination of organic build, partnerships, and strategic acquisitions.

Kevin Worth, CoinDesk CEO, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Alan to the CoinDesk executive team. His leadership and experience, as well as a passion for contributing to the evolution of crypto as a mainstream asset class, will propel CoinDesk Indices and CoinDesk Media forward even faster towards our ambitious goals."

Before Alan's most recent role, he also managed Bloomberg Terminal functions and special projects for the CEO of Bloomberg. In addition, he served in London as a Data Manager for EMEA, where he led multiple teams responsible for products such as Funds, Economy, Derivatives, and Third-Party Index.

Alan Campbell, President of Data and Indices, said, "This is a wonderful opportunity to work with the crypto media, events, and index team at CoinDesk. They are experts in their field and dedicated to the crypto economy. By tapping into the scale, support, and experience of Digital Currency Group, we'll be building cutting-edge crypto solutions to service an increasingly engaged institutional market. CoinDesk's goal to become the company to work for in crypto will be demonstrated as we substantially expand the team with diverse talent. Our goal is to build a leading data and benchmark solution which inspires, and is valued, by the market."

Alan holds a B.A. in European Business with Languages from Glasgow Caledonian University.

About CoinDesk, Inc: CoinDesk , a media, events, data, and indices company, is the most influential, trusted platform for the global crypto ecosystem. Founded in 2013, the CoinDesk Media platform provides millions of consumers interested in cryptocurrency assets and blockchain technology with news and insights , podcasts , live streaming TV shows , and research reports . CoinDesk Indices are the industry standard for institutional single and multi-asset benchmarks for crypto assets. The flagship CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) has been in operation continuously since 2014. Consensus is the iconic crypto and blockchain festival of the year. Since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Curated & produced by CoinDesk , Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry - NFTs, Web3, DeFi, Regulation, Investing, and the Metaverse - and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from a wide array of projects to come together for the most influential event of the year.

CoinDesk is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, one of the largest privately-held investment companies in the crypto industry whose mission is to accelerate the development of a better financial system.

Press Contact

Casey Craig, Global Head of Communications at CoinDesk

casey@coindesk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoinDesk Inc