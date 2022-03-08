Transmit Live Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 <span class="legendSpanClass">Live sports streaming technology joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more</span>

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmit Live has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

Live sports streaming technology co. Transmit named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are honored to be named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies and recognized for our work to move the live sports streaming experience forward for fans around the globe. The growth in consumer adoption of streaming media has been exponential and is accelerating. The sports over-the-top (OTT) streaming sector is set to be worth US$85 billion by 2024 according to industry analysts, but the viewing experience today falls short for viewers and presents new challenges for advertisers. That's where Transmit's innovation comes in. We're helping broadcasters change the way live streaming content is distributed, monetized and experienced by viewers. By fusing live sports data together with artificial intelligence (AI) and low-latency ad insertion we're able to bring more context to the moments that matter most, and significantly offset the skyrocketing costs rights holders pay to stream live sports to viewers" said Seth Hittman, Transmit CEO.

Transmit is the first to market with their automated Live and Video on Demand (VOD) products which unlock new revenue streams for broadcast operators and media rights holders by creating new advertising inventory and real estate for advertisers to own. This format works in conjunction with traditional ad breaks while leveraging otherwise idle time during live events such as penalty kicks, time-outs, injuries and more.

Transmit's business has benefitted from bringing advanced capabilities to live rights holders and media companies competing for market share in the highly contested streaming wars. Founded just over three years ago, the company is already profitable and reported year-over-year revenue growth of 176% in 2021. Additionally, they were recognized late last year for their innovative CTV formats by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), an advertising industry organization that develops standards and best practices.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here,.The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT TRANSMIT

Transmit provides a transformative cross-screen video publishing & monetization solution. Our technology enables media operators to create new inventory supply through innovative in-content ad experiences that sustain viewer attention across all owned & distributed OTT channels. Our end-to-end platform delivers dynamic OTT streaming, experience-oriented advertising powered by cutting-edge creative technology. For more information please visit Transmit.live.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

