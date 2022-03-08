Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens St Louis Office

ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new healthcare staffing agency location in St Louis, Missouri.



The St Louis healthcare staffing office is owned by Tom Moreland and will serve all of St Louis and the surrounding area. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for long-term care and assisted living healthcare facilities. The primary focus will be healthcare roles including, PCW, RCA, CNA, CMA, LPN, and RN.

"At Nextaff of St Louis, our mission is to put the power of the people to work for those in need of care. With the team we have built in St Louis, we know we will be able to help our long-term care facility partners be successful in," said Moreland

"With the opening of St. Louis, this will mark the 7th state that is sold out for healthcare territories" said Cary Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Tom has spent the last few months really building a strong foundation for growth. We are excited to see what's next for his team."

The office is located at 8000 Maryland Ave, Suite 1170, St Louis, Missouri. More information can be found at Nextaff of St Louis.

"As demand for caregivers and nurses continues to skyrocket upward, we at Nextaff, are enthralled to help skilled nursing facilities & assisted living facilities connect with high quality talent to ensure the facilities and the caregivers are able to provide the best care to all those in need." Said Moreland.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom solutions in commercial, information technology and healthcare industries.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

