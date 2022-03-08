northAmerican® Van Lines Ranked #1 in Net Satisfaction by Relocation Managers

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., one of the world's largest moving companies, is honored to be ranked highest in net customer satisfaction among all leading national full-service moving companies per the 2021 Relocation Managers' Survey on Household Goods Shipments©. The survey measures corporate relocation managers' satisfaction with moving service industry suppliers and tracks household goods policy and domestic US relocation program management information. northAmerican is the only provider to achieve "excellence", receiving an average score over 8.0 and net satisfaction over 70%.

northAmerican Van Lines Ranks #1 in Net Satisfaction with Relocation Managers per 20th Annual Trippel Survey.

"Providing excellent service to our corporate customers and their relocating employees is every northAmerican agent's goal," said Kevin Murphy, Vice President and General Manager, northAmerican Van Lines. "Receiving such positive feedback from our clients three of the last four years is a true honor."

Trippel Survey & Research, LLC© provided this report.

About North American Van Lines, Inc.

North American Van Lines, Inc., established in 1933, is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., a leader in providing relocation solutions to a well-established and diverse customer base around the world. The moving company, with headquarters in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and more than 300 agents worldwide, handles corporate, government, and private relocations, in the U.S., Canada and more than 100 countries worldwide. Information on North American Van Lines (U.S. DOT No. 070851) can be found on the Internet at www.northamerican.com.

About Trippel Survey and Research, LLC

Alan Trippel entered the relocation industry in 1976 when he joined the country's largest relocation service company, Homequity/Homerica (now Cartus). His 16-year tenure included line and staff management positions in human resources, client relations, customer services, real estate services, marketing, strategic planning and new product development. While at Homequity, Alan developed two industry firsts: A Premarketing Program and a Spouse Assistance Program. His customer service representative teams received high quality service evaluations from transferring employees serving the needs of IBM and General Electric. In the early 1990's Alan was general manager for Western Relocation, a small relocation service company, leading his team of relocation professionals in the eastern region facility. Alan started Trippel Survey & Research, LLC in 1994 providing independent, unbiased survey, research and consulting services to relocation professionals.

