Vectrus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results.
"This year, Vectrus continued its strong momentum in the converged market, and our financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 underscore the successful execution of our growth strategy with year-on-year total and organic revenue growth of approximately 28% and 10%, respectively," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus. "Our team showcased its agility to meet the unique needs of our clients by successfully supporting several important missions, including Pacific Defender, a major contingency task order in INDOPACOM, supporting the Afghanistan refugee mission to support the Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation as well as supporting the Department of Defense with the establishment of a water supply system for military housing at Red Hill, Hawaii. Additionally, we demonstrated our ability to support operations of larger size and scope by phasing in all the CENTCOM task orders under the LOGCAP V Contract. These task orders provide substantial revenue visibility for the next several years."
"This year, we also won the five-year, $44 million AFCAP V Saudi Foreign Military Sales Task Order, our first win in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to provide base operation support to the Air Force, and we finished the year by winning the Fort Benning Logistics Support task order, a five-year, $250 million award under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) IDIQ Contract. Fort Benning is one of the DoD's Power Projection Platforms, that supports the Army's ability to strategically deploy its high priority active and reserve component units. This award builds on our existing EAGLE task order to support the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Bragg, another power projection platform, that has recently supported the deployment of troops to the European Area of Operation."
"Subsequent to the fourth quarter, Vectrus was selected to complete the final phases of application development for the 5G Naval Base Coronado Smart Warehouse. This effort is part of the DoD's $600 million 5G experimentation and testing initiative, originally awarded in 2020. Vectrus successfully demonstrated a Converged Environment solution, addressing NAVSUP operational challenges through the implementation of advanced technology applications. The Smart Warehouse is a continued demonstration of our Converged Environment portfolio of mission essential solutions, which integrate base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT and network operations, engineering and digital integration, and security, to help increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness and cybersecurity, and strengthen national security. We look forward to bringing next-generation efficiencies to the naval logistics operations."
Prow concluded, "All of these impressive accomplishments are a testament to our teams' 24/7 dedication to our clients and supporting their critical missions."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
"Our fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We are pleased to finish 2021 in a strong financial position, with organic revenue growth and significant cash generation, and we are excited to build on this momentum in 2022."
Fourth quarter revenue was $419 million up 18% year-on-year as compared to the same period last year. Revenue grew year-on-year as a result of the company's two acquisitions on December 31, 2020. Organic revenue grew by $3.2 million, or 0.9%, reflecting the transition to LOGCAP V Kuwait and Iraq task orders and completion of certain programs, including the Afghanistan Evacuation Operation.
Operating income was $10.0 million or 2.4% margin. M&A and integration related expenses were $1.0 million and the amortization of acquired intangible assets were $2.5 million. Adjusted operating income1 was $13.6 million or 3.2% margin. EBITDA1 was $14.3 million, or 3.4% margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $15.3 million, with a margin of 3.6%, compared to $17.9 million and 5.0% in 2020. The year-on-year margin was impacted by the phase-in of new awards, program completions, contract mix and considerable material and pass through content which carries a lower margin.
Fully diluted EPS was $0.63, reflecting the above-mentioned M&A and integration-related costs. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the fourth quarter was $0.90 as compared to $1.25 in 2020. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was impacted by lower margins in the quarter, higher interest expense due to the company's two acquisitions in December 2020 and higher depreciation expense.
Full-Year 2021 Results
Full-year revenue was $1.784 billion, up 28% year-on-year. Organic revenue increased 10% in 2021, driven by new contract wins, base expansion, and phase-ins. The Company reported operating income of $62.0 million, with an operating margin of 3.5%, Adjusted operating income1 was $76.6 million, with a 4.3% margin, which is an improvement from $52.2 million and 3.7% from the prior year. The increase in operating income resulted from the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB and improved program performance throughout the year.
Full-year EBITDA1 was $78.6 million and a margin of 4.4%. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $83.1 million with a 4.7% margin.
Full-year diluted EPS was $3.86, favorably impacted by the recognition of tax credits from prior years. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for 2021 was $4.77, as compared to $3.36 in 2020.
Cash provided by operating activities for the year were $61.3 million, compared to $64.1 million in 2020. Cash flow in the prior year benefitted from the CARES Act by $13.2 million. Lynch continued, "our strong cash generation is due to efficient collections and working capital management on programs. Excluding the prior year benefit of the CARES Act payroll tax deferrals, year-to-date cash flow from operations improved 20% over last year."
During the year, Vectrus lowered its debt balance by $73.6 million resulting in an ending balance of $105.4 million. Cash at year-end was $38.5 million down from $66.9 million. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2021, was more than $200 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.20x.
Total backlog as of December 31, 2021 was $5 billion and funded backlog was $1 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.0x.
2022 Guidance
Guidance for 2022 is as follows:
$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts
2022 Guidance
2022 Mid-Point
Revenue
$1,820
to
$1,860
$1,840
Operating Income Margin
3.4 %
to
3.6 %
3.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
4.5 %
to
4.7 %
4.6 %
Earnings Per Share
$3.72
to
$4.08
$3.90
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1
$4.57
to
$4.93
$4.74
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$50.0
to
$53.5
$51.75
Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Vertex Transaction and Conference Call Information
In a separate press release issued today, Vectrus announced that it has entered into an all-stock merger transaction with The Vertex Company to create a leading global provider of mission-essential solutions. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory and Vectrus shareholder approvals.
As a result of this announcement, management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 7, 2022. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1431/44827.
A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through March 21, 2022, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13727760.
Footnotes:
1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation.
About Vectrus
For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 8,100 employees spanning 205 locations in 28 countries. In 2021, Vectrus generated sales of $1.8 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2019
Revenue
$ 1,783,665
$ 1,395,529
$ 1,382,525
Cost of revenue
1,623,245
1,271,375
1,254,560
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
98,400
80,679
78,316
Operating income
62,020
43,475
49,649
Interest expense, net
(7,985)
(4,793)
(6,470)
Income from operations before income taxes
54,035
38,682
43,179
Income tax expense
8,307
1,731
10,003
Net income
$ 45,728
$ 36,951
$ 33,176
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 3.91
$ 3.19
$ 2.90
Diluted
$ 3.86
$ 3.14
$ 2.86
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
11,705
11,599
11,444
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
11,836
11,751
11,612
VECTRUS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 38,513
$ 66,949
Restricted cash
—
1,778
Receivables
348,605
314,959
Prepaid expenses
21,160
16,083
Other current assets
15,062
8,619
Total current assets
423,340
408,388
Property, plant, and equipment, net
23,758
22,573
Goodwill
321,734
339,702
Intangible assets, net
66,582
48,105
Right-of-use assets
43,651
18,718
Other non-current assets
10,394
6,325
Total non-current assets
466,119
435,423
Total Assets
$ 889,459
$ 843,811
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 212,533
$ 159,586
Compensation and other employee benefits
80,284
79,568
Short-term debt
10,400
8,600
Other accrued liabilities
55,031
40,657
Total current liabilities
358,248
288,411
Long-term debt, net
94,246
168,751
Deferred tax liability
32,214
39,386
Operating lease liability
34,536
13,970
Other non-current liabilities
20,128
28,355
Total non-current liabilities
181,124
250,462
Total liabilities
539,272
538,873
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 11,738 and 11,625 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively
117
116
Additional paid in capital
88,116
82,823
Retained earnings
267,754
222,026
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,900)
(27)
Total shareholders' equity
350,087
304,938
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 889,459
$ 843,811
VECTRUS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income
$
45,728
$
36,951
$
33,176
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
6,526
4,097
3,379
Amortization of intangible assets
10,028
4,029
3,111
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
65
(14)
62
Stock-based compensation
8,331
9,445
8,262
Amortization of debt issuance costs
912
386
404
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(36,376)
1,000
(21,053)
Prepaid expenses
(5,178)
(3,588)
(5,610)
Other assets
(7,667)
(3,644)
7,147
Accounts payable
56,985
(2,680)
(11,733)
Deferred taxes
(7,280)
(10,665)
(7,173)
Compensation and other employee benefits
1,133
12,004
9,652
Other liabilities
(11,868)
16,760
7,933
Net cash provided by operating activities
61,339
64,081
27,557
Investing activities
Purchases of capital assets and intangibles
(9,776)
(4,500)
(16,151)
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
16
84
5,400
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
262
(133,609)
(45,074)
Contribution to joint venture
(3,145)
—
—
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(12,643)
(138,025)
(55,825)
Financing activities
Repayments of long-term debt
(8,600)
(6,500)
(4,500)
Proceeds from revolver
529,000
314,000
333,500
Repayments of revolver
(594,000)
(199,000)
(333,500)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
379
59
3,672
Payment of debt issuance costs
(17)
(830)
—
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation
(2,347)
(1,955)
(1,068)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(75,585)
105,774
(1,896)
Exchange rate effect on cash
(3,325)
1,579
(663)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(30,214)
33,409
(30,827)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
68,727
35,318
66,145
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of year
$
38,513
$
68,727
$
35,318
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
$
5,801
$
3,717
$
6,229
Income taxes paid
$
9,703
$
14,520
$
4,511
Purchase of capital assets on account
$
277
$
2,226
$
556
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA. These financial measures are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Vertex and Vectrus believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures with comparable names should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
($K, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted
Revenue
$ 419,409
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 419,409
Growth
18.0%
18.0%
Operating income
$ 10,017
$ 1,039
$ 4
$ 2,507
$ —
$ 13,567
Operating margin
2.4%
3.2%
Interest expense, net
$ (1,845)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (1,845)
Income from operations before income taxes
$ 8,172
$ 1,039
$ 4
$ 2,507
$ —
$ 11,722
Income tax expense
$ 685
$ 87
$ —
$ 210
$ 982
Income tax rate
8.4%
8.4%
Net income
$ 7,487
$ 952
$ 4
$ 2,297
$ —
$ 10,740
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,880
11,880
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.63
$ 0.08
$ —
$ 0.19
$ —
$ 0.90
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted
Operating Income
$ 10,017
$ 1,039
$ 4
$ 2,507
$ —
$ 13,567
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 4,245
$ —
$ —
$ (2,507)
$ —
$ 1,738
EBITDA
$ 14,262
$ 1,039
$ 4
$ —
$ —
$ 15,305
EBITDA Margin
3.4%
3.6%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
($K, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted
Revenue
$ 355,317
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 355,317
Operating income
$ 13,725
$ 1,960
$ 120
$ 998
$ —
$ 16,803
Operating margin
3.9%
4.7%
Interest expense, net
$ (806)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (806)
Income from operations before income taxes
$ 12,919
$ 1,960
$ 120
$ 998
$ —
$ 15,997
Income tax expense
$ (3,862)
$ 451
$ 28
$ 169
$ 4,505
$ 1,291
Income tax rate
(29.9)%
8.1%
Net income
$ 16,781
$ 1,509
$ 92
$ 829
$ (4,505)
$ 14,706
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,782
11,782
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.42
$ 0.13
$ 0.01
$ 0.07
$ (0.38)
$ 1.25
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted
Operating Income
$ 13,725
$ 1,960
$ 120
$ 998
$ —
$ 16,803
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 2,094
$ —
$ —
$ (998)
$ —
$ 1,096
EBITDA
$ 15,819
$ 1,960
$ 120
$ —
$ —
$ 17,899
EBITDA Margin
4.5%
5.0%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-
($K, except per share data)
Twelve Months
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Twelve Months
Revenue
$ 1,783,665
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 1,783,665
Growth
27.8%
27.8%
Operating income
$ 62,020
$ 4,323
$ 192
$ 10,028
$ —
$ 76,563
Operating margin
3.5%
4.3%
Interest expense, net
$ (7,985)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (7,985)
Income from operations before income taxes
$ 54,035
$ 4,323
$ 192
$ 10,028
$ —
$ 68,578
Income tax expense
$ 8,307
$ 665
$ 30
$ 1,542
$ 1,524
$ 12,068
Income tax rate
15.4%
17.6%
Net income
$ 45,728
$ 3,658
$ 162
$ 8,486
$ (1,524)
$ 56,510
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,836
11,836
Diluted earnings per share
$ 3.86
$ 0.31
$ 0.01
$ 0.72
$ (0.13)
$ 4.77
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Twelve Months
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Twelve Months
Operating Income
$ 62,020
$ 4,323
$ 192
$ 10,028
$ —
$ 76,563
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 16,554
$ —
$ —
$ (10,028)
$ —
$ 6,526
EBITDA
$ 78,574
$ 4,323
$ 192
$ —
$ —
$ 83,089
EBITDA Margin
4.4%
4.7%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-
($K, except per share data)
Twelve Months
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Twelve Months
Revenue
$ 1,395,529
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 1,395,529
Operating income
$ 43,475
$ 4,367
$ 345
$ 4,029
$ —
$ 52,216
Operating margin
3.1%
3.7%
Interest expense, net
$ (4,793)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (4,793)
Income from operations before income taxes
$ 38,682
$ 4,367
$ 345
$ 4,029
$ —
$ 47,423
Income tax expense
$ 1,731
$ 1,004
$ 76
$ 681
$ 4,505
$ 7,997
Income tax rate
4.5%
16.9%
Net income
$ 36,951
$ 3,363
$ 269
$ 3,348
$ (4,505)
$ 39,426
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,751
11,751
Diluted earnings per share
$ 3.14
$ 0.29
$ 0.02
$ 0.28
$ (0.38)
$ 3.36
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Twelve Months
M&A,
LOGCAP V
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Twelve Months
Operating Income
$ 43,475
$ 4,367
$ 345
$ 4,029
$ —
$ 52,216
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$ 8,126
$ —
$ —
$ (4,029)
$ —
$ 4,097
EBITDA
$ 51,601
$ 4,367
$ 345
$ —
$ —
$ 56,313
EBITDA Margin
3.7%
4.0%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$ 419,409
$ 60,880
$ 358,529
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$ 355,317
$ —
$ 355,317
Organic Revenue $
$ 3,212
Organic Revenue %
0.9%
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$ 1,783,665
$ 255,340
$ 1,528,325
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$ 1,395,529
$ —
$ 1,395,529
Organic Revenue $
$ 132,796
Organic Revenue %
9.5%
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
Revenue by Client
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2019
%
Army
$ 1,134,849
64%
$ 965,558
69%
$ 958,582
69%
Air Force
266,291
15%
299,272
21%
306,767
22%
Navy
224,407
13%
68,748
5%
56,236
4%
Other
158,118
8%
61,951
5%
60,940
5%
Total revenue
$ 1,783,665
$ 1,395,529
$ 1,382,525
Revenue by Contract Type
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2019
%
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable
$ 1,271,167
71%
$ 955,506
68%
$ 1,015,963
73%
Firm-fixed-price
452,112
25%
403,994
29%
334,510
24%
Time and material
$ 60,386
4%
$ 36,029
3%
$ 32,052
3%
Total revenue
$ 1,783,665
$ 1,395,529
$ 1,382,525
Revenue by Contract Relationship
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2019
%
Prime contractor
$ 1,663,828
93%
$ 1,324,628
95%
$ 1,312,928
95%
Subcontractor
119,837
7%
70,901
5%
69,597
5%
Total revenue
$ 1,783,665
$ 1,395,529
$ 1,382,525
Revenue by Geographic Region
Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2019
%
Middle East
$ 1,000,877
57%
$ 902,162
65%
$ 939,685
68%
United States
578,255
32%
328,214
24%
301,991
22%
Europe
142,606
8%
155,169
10%
137,915
10%
Asia
61,927
3%
9,984
1%
2,934
—%
Total revenue
$ 1,783,665
$ 1,395,529
$ 1,382,525
