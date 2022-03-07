Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Comments on Letter from RC Ventures

UNION, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today issued the following statement regarding the letter from RC Ventures LLC to Bed Bath & Beyond's Board of Directors, which was received yesterday evening:

"Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."

"Our Board is committed to acting in the best interests of our shareholders and regularly reviews all paths to create shareholder value. 2021 marked the first year of execution of our bold, multi-year transformation plan, which we believe will create significant long-term shareholder value."

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

