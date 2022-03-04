PhySynergy, LLC, Notice of Data Privacy Event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhySynergy, LLC (the "Company") is notifying individuals of a service provider security incident that involved the personal information of some of its patients and/or customers.

What happened? The Company has a lockbox service with IBERIABANK for collecting and processing information from our patients and/or customers. IBERIABANK uses Technology Management Resources, Inc. (TMR) as a third-party lockbox service provider to process payments and capture pertinent payment data for items received in the lockbox. On October 14, 2021, TMR identified unusual activity with a user account in its lockbox application. It was determined that the activity was unauthorized, and the account was promptly disabled. The Company was notified of this incident on January 5, 2022 and has been actively seeking information regarding the incident to be able to provide this notice to affected individuals.

TMR investigated the incident and reported that the unauthorized activity occurred between October 12, 2021, and October 14, 2021. According to TMR's investigation, the threat actor accessed bytes (bits of computer data) that were associated with certain images for lockbox payments and related documents. TMR has stated that the bytes accessed by the threat actor were in binary format only and as an encoded string (this means that the data was an encoded series of information stored in the form of ones and zeros). Technical manipulation of the bytes would be required to convert them into images. No actual images were viewed by the threat actor during the period of unauthorized access. TMR determined that it is likely that these bytes were obtained by the threat actor based upon traffic to the IP address. TMR's investigation has not revealed any evidence to confirm that the threat actor converted the bytes into images, although this could have been possible.

What information was involved? According to TMR, the encoded data was associated with certain check images and related documents within TMR's client payment application (iRemit) that may have contained PII or PHI. Specifically, after completing e-discovery on these documents, the information potentially involved may have included affected individual's name and date of service, driver's license number, financial account number, health information, health insurance information, medical record number, medical treatment information, and for certain individuals, this may have included their social security number.

What is the Company doing in response? We take the privacy and security of personal information very seriously. As part of our ongoing commitment to information privacy and the security of information, we are notifying affected individuals of this incident. Although we are not aware of any misuse of information as a result of this incident, out of an abundance of caution, IBERIABANK is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection through TransUnion. These services will be available to affected individuals for 12 months at no cost. Affected individuals must complete the enrollment steps to activate these services.

What you can do. As a best practice, we encourage affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their financial account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Affected individuals may also enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services IBERIABANK is making available as a professional courtesy and in an abundance of caution.

For more information. To verify and obtain additional information regarding whether your information was potentially affected by this incident, please call 1 (855) 604-1755, toll-free, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

