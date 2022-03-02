Valspar® Launches Valspar® Defense™, the Newest Line of Exterior Paint & Primer with Water-Beading Technology

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, industry leading paint and coatings brand Valspar® announces a new line of exterior paint & primer called Valspar® Defense™. This innovative offering provides extreme protection through advanced water-beading technology to repel water year-round and help prevent moisture damage. Valspar® Defense™ Exterior Paint & Primer is available exclusively at Lowe's® stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com.

"Valspar® Defense™ is our most durable exterior product, with our new advanced water-beading technology that repels water to help prevent moisture damage," says Bobby Mikula, Valspar Senior Product Manager. "Valspar® Defense™ Exterior Paint & Primer sets itself apart with the combination of its durability that ensures long-term satisfaction and its advanced water-beading technology that provides all-season weather protection year-round."

Along with its advanced water-beading technology, Valspar® Defense™ Exterior Paint & Primer delivers exceptional protection to resist fading, cracking and peeling. It also provides high-hiding coverage that blocks existing stains in one coat and is rain-ready in one hour. Valspar® Defense™ is the ultimate choice for exterior paint and priming with advanced durability and easy application for your next outdoor project.

Valspar® Defense™ Exterior Paint & Primer is available in Flat, Satin and Semi-Gloss sheens, starting at $54.98 per gallon and is backed by a lifetime limited warranty. To purchase, visit your local Lowe's store or Lowes.com.

Free color tools available from Valspar

For transforming your home inside and out, Valspar offers several color tools to help you feel confident in your decisions. These tools, such as color matching and color expert advice, allow you to find your perfect color faster. Whether you're looking to freshen up your exterior or brighten up an interior space, Valspar has you covered. For added convenience, you can also save a trip to a store by having paint chips sent straight to your home for free.

For more information on Valspar color trends and tools, please visit: Valspar.com

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit Sherwin.com.

