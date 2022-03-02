The Plug & Pay™ Visa Business card is a unique physical and virtual card solution that allows users to link the physical card to any of their virtual cards with just one click, providing finance teams with the highest level of security and control, and the flexibility of virtual cards in the physical world.

A Spend Management Platform in your Pocket: Mesh Payments Collaborates with Visa to Unveil a Numberless Business Card

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments , a leading provider in the corporate payment and spend management space, announced today its latest innovation: the Plug & Pay™ Visa Business card which ties a physical and a virtual card. The new card program offers a numberless physical Visa Business card that can be linked with Mesh virtual cards and swapped out on the fly - all with just a click. The Plug & Pay™ card was enabled in collaboration with Visa, which worked closely with Mesh to roll out the innovative solution to growing businesses.

The Plug & Pay™ Visa card provides businesses with more security, flexibility, and control in the way they can make offline payments with a physical card, bringing all of the benefits of Mesh's spend management platform into users' pockets. The numberless card helps reduce security risk since there's no visible number that can be stolen or abused by fraudsters. If the card is compromised in any way, the finance manager can simply link a new virtual card to the physical one. Additionally, finance managers have full control over the physical card, allowing them to disable the card, change its pin code, or swap the virtual card remotely all from the Mesh platform.

Beyond that, the Plug & Pay™ Visa card makes it easy for finance managers to stay on top of their budgets since they can pre-approve the virtual cards that employees use. It also helps finance teams manage and shorten their monthly close with easy receipt collection and matching that provides real-time visibility and insights.

"We designed Plug & Pay™ to address the needs of finance teams who spend valuable time worrying about abuse and fraud on corporate cards," said Oded Zehavi, CEO of Mesh Payments. "As we see further consumerization of the enterprise, more and more small and medium enterprises are embracing new technologies and experiences. With the Plug & Pay™ Visa card, businesses can enjoy the security a numberless physical card provides, while still benefiting from the enhanced experience of virtual cards and our spend management platform. Working with Visa to bring this solution to the market has been incredibly rewarding, and we are proud to help deliver innovative solutions alongside them."

"The way businesses manage their spend is evolving rapidly due to new innovations and technological solutions," said Veronica Fernandez, SVP, North America Head, Visa Business Solutions. "We want to help our clients adapt to these changes and better serve them by enabling the enhanced experiences new technologies can provide. Our collaboration with Mesh on the Plug & Pay™ Visa card is a part of our efforts to help bring these innovations to the fast-growing market of small and medium enterprises."

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments transforms the way finance teams operate with one centralized spend management platform that puts the focus on each payment. By giving payments a central focus, Mesh empowers finance managers with a whole new level of visibility and tailored insights that give finance teams the ultimate control and all the tools to continuously optimize their spend in real-time. For more information, please visit meshpayments.com .

