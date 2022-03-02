Qurate Retail Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qurate Retail, Inc., President and CEO David L. Rawlinson II announced new executive leadership appointments for Qurate Retail Group, as the company looks to accelerate its leadership in video commerce ("vCommerce"), drive continuous operational improvement, and deepen its differentiated brand experiences across its core vCommerce brands in the U.S.: QVC and HSN. vCommerce includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

"QVC and HSN are storied brands and are in positions of strength to lead the evolution and proliferation of vCommerce in the U.S.," said Rawlinson. "This change places our best leaders in positions to execute and accelerate our turnaround efforts. We will be focused and agile as we deliver engaging ways to shop for our customers and other important outcomes for our stakeholders. I am confident that our teams for our flagship QVC US and HSN businesses, along with our shared services teams, will be able to drive innovation and return these brands to growth over time."

These appointments create separate operating models for QVC US and HSN and include enhancements to each brand's individual digital and merchandising capabilities. The following appointments are effective immediately. These executives report directly to Rawlinson.

Mike Fitzharris has been named President, QVC US; in FY 2021, QVC US represented approximately three quarters of QxH's reported $8.3 billion in revenue.

Rob Muller has been named President, HSN; in FY 2021, HSN represented approximately one quarter of QxH's reported $8.3 billion in revenue.

Mary Campbell has been named President of a new business unit created to accelerate Qurate Retail Group's efforts in streaming and other live video commerce initiatives.

The new structure is designed to strengthen brand differentiation between QVC and HSN by giving each brand team direct control over its own merchandising, planning and programming, brand marketing, broadcast, and ecommerce organizations. The structure will establish clearer lines of accountability and accelerate decision making while maintaining the cost efficiencies gained through the prior integration of the businesses.

"This new operating structure will help us better leverage the core strengths of each brand, most notably the large, engaged and highly loyal customer base at each brand," said Rawlinson. "We built both QVC and HSN on the power of live vCommerce experiences, storytelling and curation – which demand highly specific capabilities that other players in retail, ecommerce and media are just starting to develop. That said, we need to move at speed to stay competitive and relevant in this highly dynamic time for retail. Giving each brand more autonomy allows each team to stay on the pulse of its discrete customer base and better anticipate how to evolve to serve them. Further, our new structure will allow our seasoned leadership team to transform, unlock value, and bring these businesses to their full potential."

QVC US – Mike Fitzharris

As President, QVC US, Fitzharris is responsible for driving growth, innovation and team member engagement for this vCommerce business. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service.

Fitzharris most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for QVC US and HSN, with responsibility for merchandising, planning and programming, and operations (including fulfillment and customer service and experience) for both brands. Fitzharris has served in a variety of senior leadership roles at QVC International and HSN over the past 10 years. From December 2015 to December 2017, Fitzharris served as CEO, Representative Director, and Chairman for QVC Japan, QVC, Inc.'s largest international market. During his two years in this role, Fitzharris re-energized QVC Japan while building a sustainable business for the long-term. In FY2017, QVC Japan achieved more than $930 million in revenue. Fitzharris also served as President, HSN, where he led the brand's integration into the Qurate Retail portfolio and restructured to deliver on cost synergy expectations.

HSN – Rob Muller

As President, HSN, Muller is responsible for driving growth, innovation and team member engagement for this vCommerce brand. HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience.

Muller previously served as SVP, Global Strategy and Business Development for QVC and HSN, with responsibility for accelerating and scaling strategies to bring live and on-demand video shopping experiences to customers across devices and technologies, while promoting daily digital discovery and creating seamless experiences across customer touchpoints worldwide. Across his 20-year career with Qurate Retail Group, Muller has served in a variety of senior leadership roles. From November 2016 to March 2021, Muller served as SVP and Market Leader for QVC UK. Under Muller's leadership, QVC UK sustained strong viewership and revenue and grew its digital sales by more than 50%. In FY2020, QVC UK recorded approximately $700 million in revenue.

Accelerating Streaming Innovation – Mary Campbell

As President of the new business unit, Campbell is responsible for accelerating efforts in streaming and other digital live video commerce initiatives. This unit will be a source of innovation and a catalyst for growth. Campbell and her team will be accountable for growing digital revenues, separate from QVC's and HSN's traditional multiplatform experiences.

This new business unit will include key elements of the advantaged vCommerce ecosystem that QVC and HSN have built across newer digital platforms and devices – most notably, QVC and HSN's interactive streaming shopping service on Roku, Comcast X1 and Xfinity Flex, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Apple TV, Android TV, Google Play Store and Google TV. This app offers six linear channels, VOD, and original programming designed for streaming. The app has been downloaded more than 7 million times on Roku, where the app has consistently been in the top 30 free movies and TV apps.

The new business unit will also house all other innovation efforts around live streaming services and new platforms, along with dedicated marketing, business development, customer experience and merchandising resources to accelerate Qurate Retail Group's growth and ownership of digital live streaming shopping.

Campbell previously served as Chief Content, Digital and Platforms Officer, QVC US and HSN, with responsibility for platform distribution, content, and digital and broadcast platforms for the two businesses. During her 20-year tenure with the organization, Campbell has held a variety of leadership roles across merchandising and new media, including Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US and Executive Vice President, Commerce Platforms for QVC, Inc.

Additional Leadership Updates

Qurate Retail Group has launched a search for a Chief Operating Officer, who will report directly to Rawlinson. This new role will lead U.S. fulfillment center operations, supply chain, customer support, global business services, procurement, and corporate real estate and workplace services.

Qurate Retail Group has also added a Chief of Staff role to Rawlinson's leadership team to optimize business processes and own nascent strategy and business development functions. Krystyna Taheri has been appointed to this position effective immediately. Taheri joins Qurate Retail Group from Google and has an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, social pages, mobile apps, websites, print catalogs and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

