Open Banking Fintech Koxa Announces Caroline Broder as Newest Board Member

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koxa Corp today announced that Caroline Broder has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Koxa Corp Logo (PRNewswire)

Caroline Broder joins Koxa's co-founders and Dr. Delano McFarlane as the company's fourth board member.

Caroline joins Koxa's co-founders Camellia George and Conner Mulvee, as well as Dr. Delano McFarlane, as the company's fourth board member.

Caroline is a Principal at Crosslink Capital, where she focuses on investments in enterprise software and financial technology. Caroline previously worked in data and analytics at Lyft and at Parthenon-EY, where she worked with private equity and corporate clients in the technology sector.

Koxa CEO Conner Mulvee said, "We are ecstatic to have Caroline on Team Koxa as both a board member and investor. She understands our vision, shares our values, and has already been incredibly helpful in our go-to-market strategy."

Caroline commented, "I look forward to continuing to partner with Camellia and Conner and the rest of the Koxa team. They are a deeply product-centric team that is purpose-built to solve a massive gap in open banking.Their mission to increase inclusivity in fintech – especially among women in technical roles – is unique and of great importance to me."

Koxa's platform is currently integrated with 3 of the top 5 US banks, and the company continues to build its network of banks and ERPs.

About Koxa

Koxa is a fintech API platform that connects ERPs and accounting software — like NetSuite, Workday, Microsoft Dynamics GP — to corporate bank accounts. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's online treasury portal directly into the user's accounting software.

Koxa is proud to be a Pending B Corp.

Visit koxa.io for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koxa Corp