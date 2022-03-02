OmniTRAX Ushers in New Chapter for All Electric Locomotives Newburgh & South Shore Railroad Becomes Ohio's First Shortline Railroad to Deploy AMPS's Emission Reducing Locomotive

CLEVELAND, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newburgh & South Shore Railroad (NSR), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, has purchased its first all-battery electric locomotive to service its northern Ohio rail lines. The new AMPS Traction GP9 based battery electric switching locomotive is a 250,000 lb. FRA compliant unit with

OmniTRAX affiliate Newburgh & South Shore Railroad Becomes Ohio’s First Shortline Railroad to Deploy AMPS’s Emission Reducing Locomotive (PRNewswire)

1,700 gross horsepower and 80,000 lb. dispatch. The locomotive's innovative technology reduces fuel consumption by half and cuts NOx emissions and particulate matter 77%.

"OmniTRAX is committed to operate safely and responsibly in the communities we serve, and AMPS Traction's innovative technology is an important addition to our fleet and an important step for our industry," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "We are thankful to Governor DeWine and Ohio EPA for their commitment to clean air and the grant program that has made this emission-saving equipment upgrade possible in our Ohio operations."

NSR was selected as a grantee from the $75M Diesel Mitigation Trust Fund, overseen by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The Fund, in its fourth year of grants, awards eligible applicants with grants that support the demonstratable improvement of air quality. The new AMPS Traction battery electric locomotive is projected to reduce NSR emissions by 77%, thereby removing 4.2 tons of nitrogen oxide from the atmosphere.

The EPA's national and regional rules to reduce emissions of NO2 and NOx help state and local governments meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS). Based in Cuyahoga County, NSR serves rail customers in the greater Cleveland area. The NSR was one of seven grantees awarded for projects that reduce emissions from aging diesel vehicles and equipment.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

About AMPS Traction:

AMPS Traction has been a leader in industrial battery conversion technologies since 1998. Conversions include rail applications, terminal tractors, and other off highway equipment. AMPS Traction continues to provide customers with services from general engineering support to complete vehicle manufacturing. www.ampstraction.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OmniTRAX